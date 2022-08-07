Second Week In August Roadwork Plans

Road Work Photo taken by: Paul Shinn View Photo

Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from August 7th to the 13th.

There will be a road closure on Veterans Way/E Jackson Street, between North Washington St and North Stewart Street in Sonora for roof maintenance on the Veterans Hall, on August 4th from 8 am to 5 pm.

On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road, the Wagon Trail Realignment Project as detailed here, will impact traffic. Expect traffic to be impacted Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm and ending at 3 pm Friday.

On Highway 4 from Canyon View Drive through the three miles to McKenzie Avenue one-way traffic control will allow for tree work from Monday through Thursday from 6 am to 2 pm.

On Highway 4 at Lilac Drive to the Arnold Byway utility work will restrict traffic to one-way Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

On Highway 49 at Raspberry Land/Hardscabble Street in Calaveras Monday one-way traffic control will allow for utility work from 8 am to 3:30 pm.

On Highway 49 at Dogtown Road, more utility work is planned for Monday and Tuesday from 8 am to 3:30 pm.

On Highway 49 from San Domingo Creekk to Connel Lane intermittent one-way traffic control for tree work will delay traffic. The work is scheduled Monday through Wednesday from 9 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 49 from Gatewood Street to Court Street/Adam Street one-way traffic control for utility work will delay traffic. The work is scheduled from 8 am to 3:30 pm Tuesday through Friday.

On Highway 108 work continues with one-way traffic control from East Long Barn Road to Helipo Rood and from there to Cascade Creek Road (mile marker 19 to 40.4) for highway construction. The work begins Monday and continues through Thursday from 6:00 pm until 5:00 pm and will wrap up Friday at 3 pm.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Pigeon Flat Rest Area to Baker Station for drainage work will be done Monday through Friday from 6:00 am until 6:00 pm and from 6 am to 3 pm on Friday.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Hess Avenue to Peaceful Oak Road, highway construction begins Monday and continues through Friday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm although it will wrap up by 3 pm on Friday.

At Highway 108 at Sierra Rock Road long-term pavement work on the shoulder will continue to minimally delay traffic.

On Highway 120 from Wards Ferry Road to Memorial Drive the right and left shoulder will be restricted for utility work from 8 am to 3:30 pm on Wednesday.

On Highway 120 from Ferretti Road to the Groveland Ranger District (mile marker 40.2 to 40.6) long-term right shoulder work continues from 7 AM to 5 PM.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.