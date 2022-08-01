August Road Work Plans

Directing Traffic at Pinecrest Lake View Photo

Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from August 1st to August 6th.

There will be a road closure on Veterans Way/E Jackson Street, between North Washington St and North Stewart Street in Sonora for roof maintenance on the Veterans Hall, on August 4th from 8:00am to 5:00pm.

On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road, the Wagon Trail Realignment Project as detailed here, will impact traffic. Expect traffic to be impacted Monday through Friday from 7 am to 5 pm with additional night work Monday night at 7 pm to 7 am.

On Highway 4 from Hunter Reservoir through the two miles to McKenzie Avenue one-way traffic control will allow for tree work from Monday through Thursday from 6 am to 2 pm.

On Highway 4 at Cedar Lane/Meadow View Road to County Club Drive utility work will restrict traffic to one-way Monday through Friday from 8 am to 3:30 pm.

On Highway 49 from Mariposa County into Tuolumne drainage work on the shoulders of the road will delay traffic. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7:15 am to 3:34 pm.

Work continues on the Chicken Ranch Roundabout this week it will be various electrical works. The work will restrict the lanes to one-way at night from 9pm to 6 am throughout the week.

On Highway 108 work continues with one-way traffic control from East Long Barn Road to Helipo Rood and from there to Cascade Creek Road (mile marker 19 to 40.4) for highway construction. The work begins Monday and continues through Thursday from 6:00 pm until 5:00 pm and will wrap up Friday at 3 pm.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Pigeon Flat Rest Area to Baker Station for drainage work will be done Monday through Friday from 6:00 am until 6:00 pm and from 6 am to 3 pm on Friday.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Hess Avenue to Peaceful Oak Road, highway construction begins Monday and continues through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

From Soulsbyville Road to the Sonora Pass on Highway 108 a moving closure of one of the two lanes Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm to allow for road striping operations.

At Highway 108 at Sierra Rock Road long-term pavement work on the shoulder will continue to minimally delay traffic.

On Highway 120 from Chinese Camp to Lent Ranch Road one-way traffic control for drainage work will impact traffic from 8 am to 1 pm Monday through Friday.



On Highway 120 from Highway 49 South to the West Boundary of Yosemite Park a moving closure of one of the two lanes will allow for striping operations. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 120 from Ferretti Road to the Fire Station (mile marker 40.2 to 40.6) long-term right shoulder work continues from 7 AM to 5 PM.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.