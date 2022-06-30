Victim Identified In Tuesday’s HWY 108 Crash

Motorcycle Crash on Highway 108 - Photo by Larry Martin View Photo

Sonora, CA — The CHP has released the name of a Tuolumne woman who tragically died in a motorcycle versus car crash on Highway 108.

The deceased is 57-year-old Betty Marie Cardoza. The collision happened on Tuesday morning in the westbound lane of the highway at the Mono Way onramp. The CHP reports that Cardoza, on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, tried to pass a semi on the left side while merging onto the highway and collided with an oncoming sedan in the westbound lane, as earlier reported here. Cardoza was ejected from the bike, which came to rest about 200 feet down an embankment. She was flown to a Modesto hospital after suffering major injuries and later succumbed to her injuries.

Traffic was backed up in both directions for about an hour as the highway was shut down. Then officers directed one-way traffic for about another hour as investigators surveyed the scene and a tow truck removed the wreckage. The semi was not involved in the deadly collision.