Highway Roadwork The Last Week In June

Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from June 26th to July 2nd.

On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine to Poole Station Road, the Wagon Trail Realignment Project as detailed here, will impact traffic. Expect traffic to be impacted Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm.

On Highway 4 from the Stanislaus/Calaveras County Line 32 miles to the Highway 89 closure gate #5 road striping will close on of the two lanes. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Highway 26 at Hogan Dam Road (mile marker 9.9) one-way traffic control will allow for utility work Tuesday from 7 am to 3:30 pm.

Also on Highway 26 at Jenny Lind Road (mile marker 4.4) one-way traffic control will allow for utility work on Monday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Work continues on the Chicken Ranch Roundabout. Utility work is scheduled for Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Highway 108 from the Woods Creek bridge to the Sonora Creek Bridge, the left and right shoulder and median will be restricted for utility potholing.

On Highway 108 there will be one-way traffic control from East Long Barn Road to Helipo Rood and from there to Cascade Creek Road (mile marker 19 to 40.4) for highway construction. The work begins Monday and continues through Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Pigeon Flat Rest Area to Baker Station for drainage work will begin Monday and continue through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Hess Avenue to Peaceful Oak Road, highway construction begins Monday and continues through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

On Highway 132 one-way traffic control from the Tuolumne County/Mariposa County Line will allow for paving on Tuesday, from 7:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 120 from Tulloch Road to Kistler Ranch (mile marker 4.4 to 4.8) pavement work will impact one of the two lanes between 7 am and 4 pm.

On Highway 120 from Ferretti Road to the Fire Station (mile marker 40.2 to 40.6) long-term right shoulder work continues from 7 AM to 5 PM.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues.