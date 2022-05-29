Roadwork on Local Highways

Road work with flagger View Photo

Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, May 29th to June 4th. The local passes are open.

At Horseshoe drive (mile marker 5.1) on Highway 4 in Calaveras traffic will be limited to one-way for utility work Wednesday through Friday. The work is scheduled between 6 AM to 3:30 PM.

On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine to Poole Station Road, the Wagon Trail Realignment Project as detailed here, will impact traffic. Expect equipment transportation to impact traffic Wednesday through Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM and in the evenings from 7 PM to 7 AM.

On Highway 4 in the Arnold and Arnold Byway/Old Highway area utility work will limit traffic to one way from 7 AM to 3:30 pm Wednesday through Friday.

On Highway 26 at Silver Rapids Road (mile marker 7.6) one-way traffic control for utility work will delay traffic for 10-minutes Wednesday through Friday from 6 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 26 at Hogan Dam Road (mile marker 9.9) one-way traffic control will allow for utility work Wednesday through Friday from 6 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 49 at Raspberry Lane/Hardscabble Street (mile marker 7.3) one-way traffic control for utility work on Wednesday from 8 AM to 12 PM is expected to delay traffic by ten minutes.

On Highway 49 in Tuolumne and Mariposa from Marsh Flat Road to Bear Valley Road (mile marker 5.7 to 29.4) drainage work will limit traffic to one way. The work is scheduled Tuesday through Thursday from 7 AM to 3:30 PM.

Shoulder and sign work in the area of the new roundabout at Chicken Ranch Casino (west of Sierra Rock Road on Highway 108) is planned for Wednesday morning at 8 AM and will continue day and night through Friday at 6 PM with two-hour breaks from 6 PM to 10 PM and 6 AM to 8 AM.

On Highway 108 from Lime Kiln Road to Sanguinetti Overhead the right shoulder will be restricted for slope repair and learning from 6AM to 5 PM Wednesday through Friday.

On Highway 108 from Hess Avenue to Peaceful Oak Road, one-way traffic control for Highway construction and use of the right shoulder will be in place on Wednesday through Friday from 7 AM to 6 PM.

On Highway 108 from East Long Barn Road to Helipo Road one of the lanes will be restricted and from Helipo to Cascade Creek Road there will be one-way traffic control (mile marker 19 to 40.4) for highway construction. The work is scheduled from 6 AM to 5 PM Wednesday through Friday.

On Highway 108 from Pigeon Flat Rest Area to Bakers Station (mile marker 54.5 to 57.5) one-way traffic control will allow for drainage work from 6 AM to 6 PM Wednesday through Friday with work ending Friday at 3 PM.

On Highway 120 from Wards Ferry Road to Memorial Drive (mile marker 30.8 to 31.3) utility work will limit traffic to one way Wednesday through Friday.

On Highway 120 from Ferretti Road to the Fire Station (mile marker 40.2 to 40.6) long-term right shoulder work continues from 7 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 132 in Tuolumne from Bonds Flat Road to Las Moras Steet (mile maker 4.7 to 6.1) AC paving will limit traffic to one-way Wednesday through Friday from 6 AM to 4 PM.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.