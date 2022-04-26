Yonder Yosemite To Be Voted On At Special Meeting

Yonder Yosemite Location View Photos

Groveland, CA — A resort project proposed in southern Tuolumne County will go before the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors during a special meeting later today.

The Yonder Yosemite project would be located on Highway 120 in Big Oak Flat at the site sometimes referred to by locals as “the Scar.”

The proposed hospitality resort would include 175 guest suites, a lodge, market, pool, bar, event space, and on-site employee housing. It would be spread over 30 acres. A special meeting at 1pm on Tuesday in the board meeting room is set to review the project and related environmental documents.

To view the applicant presentation, click here.