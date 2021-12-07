16 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne

Tuolumne, Calaveras and Mariposa Public Health Active Covid Cases View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 16 new Covid cases since yesterday with 15 who are unvaccinated. Active cases are up 11 to 111 including 8 people who are hospitalized, one person who is hospitalized is vaccinated. Today’s newly reported cases had three cases age 17 or younger and two cases age 60 or older. New Covid cases by gender and age: one girl age 0 to 11, one girl and one boy age 12 to 17, three men age 18 to 29, one woman and one man in their 30s, two women and two men in their 40s, two men in their 50s, one man in his 60s, and one woman in her 70s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 20.7 from 20 per 100,000 population Friday. A total of three individuals were released from isolation, in all 6,081 have been released from isolation. There have been 6,336 community cases and 144 deaths. A total of 58% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated. There have been 1,621 inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports no active Covid case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,271 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

Tuolumne Public Health also shares this week is National Influenza Vaccination Week noting, “If you haven’t received a flu shot yet, there’s still time. People with certain chronic conditions are more likely to develop serious flu complications.” To protect yourself and your loved ones, flu shot appointments are available every Tuesday morning from 8:30-11:30 at the Tuolumne County Public Health Department, call to schedule at 209-533-7401.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM (closed on Thanksgiving Day) at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

Mariposa LHI/OptumServe testing site will move from the Senior Center to the YARTS Park and Ride beside Rite Aid on December 14. This week testing is open Tuesday to Thursday at the Senior Center site from 7:00 – 11:30 am, 1:00 – 4:00 pm, and 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Friday, December 10 the Senior Center site will be open from 7:00 – 11:30 am only. Saturday, December 11 the Senior Center site will be closed and Tuesday, December 14 the testing site will open at the YARTS Park and Ride beside Rite Aid at 7:00 am and have the following hours: Tuesdays – Saturdays, 7:00 am – 12:00 pm, 1:00 – 4:00 pm, 5:00 – 7:00 pm.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots available to adults over 18 as detailed here or for children ages 5 to 11 can be made through myturn.ca.gov, by calling 833-422-4255, or the pediatric vaccine may also be available through some pharmacies and healthcare providers. Adventist Health is hosting a walk-in children’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Friday, Dec. 3 from 4 – 6 p.m

The Calaveras Public Health mobile vaccination and testing team is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations (a pediatric Pfizer dose) for 5-11 year-olds. Appointments are necessary, go to myturn.ca.gov.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available at local pharmacies more details are here. Appointments for COVID-19 boosters can be made at myturn.ca.gov. If you would like to get a different booster from your initial vaccine series, call Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 Information line to arrange an appointment (209) 533-7440.

Tuolumne Public Health says, “There are positive actions we can take to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Vaccination is the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease, and reduce the impact to our healthcare system. Also, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, cleaning surfaces, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus. These actions remain the same in light of the Omicron variant.”