37 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne County, 21 In Calaveras

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 37 new Covid cases since Friday, December 3rd with 33 who are unvaccinated. Active cases are up 6 to 100 including 10 people who are hospitalized, one who is hospitalized is vaccinated. Today’s newly reported cases had nine cases age 17 or younger and two cases age 60 or older. New Covid cases by gender and age: four girls and 1 boy age 0 to 11, two girls and two boys age 12 to 17, two women and four men age 18 to 29, three women and six men in their 30s, four women and two men in their 40s, two women and three men in their 50s, one woman in his 60s, and one man in his 70s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 20 from 19 per 100,000 population Friday. A total of 29 individuals were released from isolation, in all 6,078 have been released from isolation. There have been 6,322 community cases and 144 deaths. A total of 58% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated. There have been 1,621 inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports no active Covid case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,271 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

Tuolumne Public Health also shares this week is National Influenza Vaccination Week noting, “If you haven’t received a flu shot yet, there’s still time. People with certain chronic conditions are more likely to develop serious flu complications.” To protect yourself and your loved ones, flu shot appointments are available every Tuesday morning from 8:30-11:30 at the Tuolumne County Public Health Department, call to schedule at 209-533-7401.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 21 new cases, active cases decreased three to 31 with one hospitalized. The total number of confirmed cases is 4,410. A total of five of the new cases are age 17 or younger and none are age 65 and older, in total 811 under age 17 and 751 over 65 have been identified with covid. There are 24 more recovered cases for a total of 4,290 cases recovered and 54.49% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM (closed on Thanksgiving Day) at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at <a ” href=”http://www.lhi.care/covidtesting”>www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

Mariposa LHI/OptumServe testing site will move from the Senior Center to the YARTS Park and Ride beside Rite Aid on December 14. This week testing is open Tuesday to Thursday at the Senior Center site from 7:00 – 11:30 am, 1:00 – 4:00 pm, and 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Friday, December 10 the Senior Center site will be open from 7:00 – 11:30 am only. Saturday, December 11 the Senior Center site will be closed and Tuesday, December 14 the testing site will open at the YARTS Park and Ride beside Rite Aid at 7:00 am and have the following hours: Tuesdays – Saturdays, 7:00 am – 12:00 pm, 1:00 – 4:00 pm, 5:00 – 7:00 pm.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots available to adults over 18 as detailed here or for children ages 5 to 11 can be made through myturn.ca.gov, by calling 833-422-4255, or the pediatric vaccine may also be available through some pharmacies and healthcare providers. Adventist Health is hosting a walk-in children’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Friday, Dec. 3 from 4 – 6 p.m

The Calaveras Public Health mobile vaccination and testing team is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations (a pediatric Pfizer dose) for 5-11 year-olds. Appointments are necessary, go to myturn.ca.gov.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available at local pharmacies more details are here. Appointments for COVID-19 boosters can be made at myturn.ca.gov. If you would like to get a different booster from your initial vaccine series, call Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 Information line to arrange an appointment (209) 533-7440.

Tuolumne Public Health says, “There are positive actions we can take to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Vaccination is the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease, and reduce the impact to our healthcare system. Also, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, cleaning surfaces, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus. These actions remain the same in light of the Omicron variant.”

County/Date

Active

New

Total Deaths Amador 12/6 49 10 3,817 59 Calaveras 12/3 31 34 4,410 89 Mariposa 12/3 47 11 1,633 18 Mono 12/6 75 18 1,712 5 Stanislaus 12/6 1,154 234 82,008 1,434 Tuolumne 12/6 100 37 7,943 144