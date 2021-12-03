16 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne County, Mariposa Testing Site Moving

mariposa testing site moving View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 16 new Covid cases since yesterday, with 14 who are unvaccinated. Active cases are up 14 to 94 including 10 people who are hospitalized, three who are hospitalized are vaccinated. Today’s newly reported cases had three cases age 17 or younger and seven cases age 60 or older. New Covid cases by gender and age: one girl age 0 to 11, two girls age 12 to 17, one man age 18 to 29, two women and one man in their 30s, one man in his 40s, one woman in her 50s, one woman and two men in their 60s, one woman and two men in their 70s, and one woman in her 80s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 19 from 18.2 per 100,000 population yesterday. A total of 11 individuals were released from isolation today, in all 6,049 have been released from isolation. There have been 6,287 community cases and 144 deaths. A total of 58% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated. There have been 1,621 inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports no active Covid case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,271 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

Mariposa Public Health notes that they are closing their testing location and moving it from the Senior Center site to the YARTS Park and Ride beside Rite Aid.

LHI/OptumServe move was shifted back one week, the Senior Center site is open today (Friday 12/3) from 7:00 – 11:30 am, 1:00 – 4:00 pm and 5:00 -7:00 pm. It will be closed tomorrow due to lack of staffing. Next week, Tuesday – Thursday the Senior Center site will be open from 7:00 – 11:30 am, 1:00 – 4:00 pm, and 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Friday 12/10 the Senior Center site will be OPEN from 7:00 – 11:30 am only. Saturday 12/11 the Senior Center site will be closed and Tuesday 12/14 the testing site will be at the YARTS Park and Ride beside Rite Aid will open at 7:00 am and have the following hours: Tuesdays – Saturdays, 7:00 am – 12:00 pm, 1:00 – 4:00 pm, 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Calaveras County Public Health reports 13 new cases, active cases increased three to 34 with one hospitalized. The total number of confirmed cases is 4,389. A total of three of the new cases are age 17 or younger and three are age 65 and older, in total 806 under age 17 and 751 over 65 have been identified with covid. There are ten more recovered cases for a total of 4,266 cases recovered and 54.38% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county. COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM (closed on Thanksgiving Day) at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots available to adults over 18 as detailed here or for children ages 5 to 11 can be made through myturn.ca.gov, by calling 833-422-4255, or the pediatric vaccine may also be available through some pharmacies and healthcare providers. Adventist Health is hosting a walk-in children’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Friday, Dec. 3 from 4 – 6 p.m

The Calaveras Public Health mobile vaccination and testing team is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations (a pediatric Pfizer dose) for 5-11 year-olds. Appointments are necessary, go to myturn.ca.gov.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies more details are here. Appointments for COVID-19 boosters can be made at myturn.ca.gov. If you would like to get a different booster from your initial vaccine series, call Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 Information line to arrange an appointment (209) 533-7440.

Tuolumne Public Health says “There are positive actions we can take to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Vaccination is the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease, and reduce the impact to our healthcare system. Also, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, cleaning surfaces, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus. These actions remain the same in light of the Omicron variant.”

County/Date

Active

New

Total Deaths Amador 12/3 49 12 3,807 58 Calaveras 12/3 31 6 4,376 89 Mariposa 12/3 38 13 1,622 18 Mono 12/3 90 7 1,694 5 Stanislaus 12/3 1,162 183 81,774 1,429 Tuolumne 12/3 80 16 7,893 144