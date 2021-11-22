2 New Covid Deaths, 29 New Cases In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports two deaths due to Covid-19, a man and a woman in their 70s. Both were unvaccinated.

There are 29 new COVID-19 cases since Friday’s report, 19 unvaccinated. Active cases are down 31 to 100 including 8 people who are hospitalized, one hospitalized person is vaccinated. Today’s newly reported cases had 5 cases age 17 or younger and 5 cases age 60 or older. New COVID-19 cases by gender and age: 2 boys and 1 girl under age 11, 1 girl and 1 boy age 12 to 17, 1 woman and 3 men age 18 to 29, 5 women and 2 men in their 30s, 2 men in their 40s, 3 women and 3 men in their 50s, 3 women in their 60s, 1 woman her 70s, and 1 woman and 1 man age 90 or older.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 27.6 from 30.9 per 100,000 population yesterday. A total of 57 individuals were released from isolation today, in all 5,919 have been released from isolation. There have been 6,159 community cases and 140 deaths. A total of 57% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated. There have been 1,621 inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports no active COVID-19 case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,271 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

Holiday Gatherings The California Department of health’s recommendations for staying safe during the holidays is to celebrate in ways that don’t spread COVID-19 and to take steps to prevent its spread:

Get vaccinated. It’s the best way to protect others.

Keep gatherings small

If everyone at an indoor gathering is fully vaccinated, masks are optional

If your guests are unvaccinated or you don’t know their status, plan gatherings that are small, short, and outdoors.

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth:

When social distancing is not possible

When you might be around unvaccinated people, especially indoors

When around older individuals or people with medical conditions

When gathering inside, ventilate well. Open doors and windows, run HVAC systems, and install high-quality air filters.

Check local conditions. Your county may have stricter guidance than the state. Take extra precautions when local levels of virus transmission are high.

Activate CA Notify and ask your guests to do the same. CA Notify anonymously notifies individuals of a possible exposure.

Get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms

Stay home if you are sick

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM (closed on Thanksgiving Day) at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots available to adults over 18 as detailed here or for children ages 5 to 11 can be made through myturn.ca.gov, by calling 833-422-4255, or the pediatric vaccine may also be available through some pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Tuolumne Public Health will be holding a COVID-19 (Moderna) clinic on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, from 10am-12pm and 12:45-2:30pm at the First Presbyterian Church located at 11155 Jackson St. Columbia, CA 95310. Initial vaccine series are available for those 18 years old and older and additional dose/boosters are available for those eligible. Walk-ins welcomed, appointments encouraged, to schedule go to myturn.ca.gov For more information call (209) 533-7440.

The Calaveras Public Health mobile vaccination and testing team is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations for 5-11 year-olds. Appointments are necessary, go to myturn.ca.gov.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies more details are here. Appointments for COVID-19 boosters can be made at myturn.ca.gov. If you would like to get a different booster from your initial vaccine series, call Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 Information line to arrange an appointment (209) 533-7440.