25 New COVID-19 Cases in Tuolumne, 20 New Cases In Calaveras

As noted yesterday the LHI testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will be closed for the Veteran’s Day holiday.

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 25 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report with 21 unvaccinated. There are 142 active cases include 8 people who are hospitalized, one who is vaccinated.

Today’s newly reported cases had 4 cases age 17 or younger and 5 cases age 60 or older. New COVID-19 cases by gender and age: 1 girl and 3 boys age 12 to 17, 1 woman and 5 men age 18 to 29, 1 woman and 3 men in their 30s, 1 woman and 2 men in their 40s, 3 men in their 50s, 1 woman and 2 men in their 60s, and 2 men their 70s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 38.3 from 41.6 per 100,000 population yesterday. A total of 29 individuals were released from isolation today, in all 5,668 have been released from isolation. There have been 5,944 community cases and 1,620 inmate cases. Of Tuolumne County’s population eligible to be vaccinated 62% were reported vaccinated yesterday. Public health reports today they are communicating with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) regarding a possible error on the State dashboard that may adjust the percent vaccinated rate for the county. Currently, due to including the eligible population of those age 5 and older, and pending the CDPH error being updated Tuolumne’s vaccination rate declined to 58%.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports one active COVID-19 case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,308 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 20 new cases since yesterday with active cases decreasing by 7 to 34, including three Covid hospitalizations. There are 11 new cases age 17 or younger and 1 new case age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 712 Covid-19 positive children who are 17 and under and 710 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras had vaccinated 56.4% of the population eligible yesterday which decreased to 53.3%, the decrease due to the 5-11 eligible population being added in.

Calaveras flu shot appointments can be scheduled through myturn.ca.gov/flu

COVID-19 Testing The LHI testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will be closed this Thursday, November 11th for the Veteran’s Day holiday. Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Tuolumne County Public Health reports appointments are available for clinics on MyTurn for children aged 5 to 11. The Pfizer pediatric vaccine may also be available through some pharmacies and healthcare providers. Specific Pfizer vaccine details are here.

In a late announcement COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 were available on a walk-in basis today, Wednesday, November 10th, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Adventist Health Sonora. The location specifically is 1000 Greenley Road via access from the employee entrance off of Guzzi Lane, following the signs for the vaccination clinic. Additional clinic information is available at: https://www.adventisthealth.org/…/pat…/covid-19-vaccine/

Tuolumne Public Health will be holding a COVID-19 (Moderna) clinic on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, from 9am-12pm and 1:15-4:00 pm at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds Manzanita Building. Initial vaccine series are available for those 18 years old and older and additional dose/boosters are available for those eligible. Walk-ins welcomed, appointments encouraged, to schedule go to myturn.ca.gov

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies more details are here. Appointments for COVID-19 boosters can be made at myturn.ca.gov. If you would like to get a different booster from your initial vaccine series, call Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 Information line to arrange an appointment (209) 533-7440.

County/Date

Active

New

Total Deaths Amador 11/10 51 21 3,668 57 Calaveras 11/10 34 20 4,054 85 Mariposa 11/10 40 1 1,485 17 Mono 11/10 52 1 1,529 5 Stanislaus 11/9 1,781 91 79,640 1,380 Tuolumne 11/10 142 25 7,564 134