3 New COVID-19 Deaths, 21 New Cases In Tuolumne County

Active COVID-19 Cases July thru November 9, 2021 View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports sadly three more have died due to COVID-19, a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 80s. The man in his 60s was vaccinated the other two were not. There are 21 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report with 2 vaccinated. There are 146 active cases include 6 unvaccinated people who are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Today’s newly reported cases had 8 cases age 17 or younger and 2 cases age 60 or older. New COVID-19 cases by gender and age: 1 girl age 0 to 11, 4 girls and 3 boys age 12 to 17, 2 women and 1 man age 18 to 29, 4 women and 1 man in their 30s, 2 women in her 40s, 1 woman in her 50s, 1 woman in her 60s, and 1 woman her 70s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 41.6 from 47.6 per 100,000 population yesterday. A total of 34 individuals were released from isolation today, in all 5,639 have been released from isolation. There have been 5,919 community cases and 1,620 inmate cases. Of Tuolumne County’s population eligible to be vaccinated 62% have been vaccinated. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports one active COVID-19 case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,308 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

COVID-19 Testing The LHI testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will be closed this Thursday, November 11th for the Veteran’s Day holiday. Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Tuolumne County Public Health reports appointments are available for clinics on MyTurn for children aged 5 to 11. The Pfizer pediatric vaccine may also be available through some pharmacies and healthcare providers. Specific Pfizer vaccine details are here.

Tuolumne Public Health will be holding a COVID-19 (Moderna) clinic on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, from 9am-12pm and 1:15-4:00 pm at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds Manzanita Building. Initial vaccine series are available for those 18 years old and older and additional dose/boosters are available for those eligible. Walk-ins welcomed, appointments encouraged, to schedule go to myturn.ca.gov

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies more details are here. Appointments for COVID-19 boosters can be made at myturn.ca.gov. If you would like to get a different booster from your initial vaccine series, call Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 Information line to arrange an appointment (209) 533-7440.

Free flu shots every Tuesday at the Tuolumne Public Health Department from 8:30-11:30 a.m. by appointment only. Call 209-533-7401 to schedule your appointment. Their office is located at 20111 Cedar Road North, Sonora, CA