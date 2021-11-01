Sonora And Summerville Heading To High School Football Playoffs

Sonora Wildcats vs Summerville Bears View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats received a bye in week one of the CIF Sac Joaquin playoffs, while the Summerville Bears will be in action on Friday.

Sonora High finished the regular season 4-0 in the Mother Lode League and 6-3 overall following a 35-7 win against Summerville on Friday.

The Wildcats are the third seed in the CIF Sac Joaquin Division V bracket. They will have a bye during week one this Friday and will face the winner of Hilmar and Los Banos on November 12.

Click here to view the full bracket.

Meanwhile, Summerville is the 11th seed in the Division VI bracket. The 4-4 overall Bears (2-2 in Mother Lode League) will travel to face the sixth seed Waterford on Friday.

Click here to view the bracket.