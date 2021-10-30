Yosemite Fire Restrictions Rescinded

Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite, CA – Yosemite National Park has lifted fire restrictions within the park.

Park Superintended Cicely Muldoon cited a combination of recent rain, snow, and cooler temperatures that enabled the fire bans to be rescinded. She added those conditions have reduced the fire danger within the park.

The most recent fire restrictions were enacted at the end of August below 8,000 elevations, as reported here. The superintendent’s new order now allows these activities below that have been provided by park officials:

All previously enacted fire restrictions are hereby lifted, and all associated orders rescinded.

Campfires are once again permitted in the Yosemite Wilderness where not otherwise prohibited by regulation. Fires remain prohibited above 9600 feet and in other designated areas due to scarcity of wood and resource concerns. Where fires are permitted, existing campfire rings must be used.

Campfires and cooking fires may be used in designated campgrounds, picnic areas, and residential areas in accordance with park regulations.

Where wood gathering is permitted, only dead and down wood may be gathered.

Extinguish cigarettes prior to disposal; filters must be properly disposed of in a trash receptacle.