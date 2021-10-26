3 Deaths Due To COVID-19 In The Mother Lode

Tuolumne County Public Health reports the death of a woman in her 60s due to COVID-19. There are 27 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report with 19 unvaccinated and 8 vaccinated. There are 49 fewer active cases, the 212 active cases include 19 who are hospitalized, two more than yesterday. Regarding the recent expansion of the Pfizer vaccine Emergency Use Authorization to 5 to 11-year-olds, the recommendation by the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) is an important first step in the approval process. The vaccine has more steps before it will be approved and made available to the age group. Officials state, “We will relay updates as they become available.”

Today’s newly reported cases had 5 cases age 17 or younger and 8 cases age 60 or older. New COVID-19 cases by gender and age: 1 boy age 0 to 11, 1 girl and 3 boys age 12 to 17, 3 men age 18 to 29, 2 men age 30 to 39, 3 women and 3 men age 40 to 49, 2 women and 1 man age 50-59, 1 woman and 4 men age 60 to 69, 2 women age 70 to 79, and 1 man age 90 or older.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County declined to 53.7 from 34.1 per 100,000 population Monday. A total of 75 were released from isolation since Friday, in all 5,228 have been released from isolation. There have been 5,558 community cases and 1,620 inmate cases. Of Tuolumne County’s population eligible to be vaccinated 61% have been vaccinated. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports one active COVID-19 case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,285 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps. There have been 118 community deaths due to COVID-19, three were vaccinated.

Calaveras County Public Health reports a death due to COVID-19, a woman in her 70s. There are 28 new cases since yesterday and active cases increased by 11 to 87, including two Covid hospitalizations. There are 6 new cases age 17 or younger and 8 new cases age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 648 Covid-19 positive children who are 17 and under and 670 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 55.4% of their eligible population.

Calaveras Public Health and Dignity Health and Mark Twain Medical Center are collaborating for a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic at Calaveras High School in San Andreas (350 High School Street, San Andreas, CA 95249) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 12:30 PM – 4:00 PM Flu Shot Appointments can be scheduled through myturn.ca.gov

Mariposa County Public Health reports a new death due to COIVD-19. There are 3 new cases and 39 active cases including 8 hospitalizations, there were 31 new cases yesterday.

Mariposa Health Officials note their vaccine clinics for this Thursday and next Thursday do not have any more appointments available for boosters. You can schedule your booster vaccine for November 6th at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds.

Last Week’s Overview (Oct. 15 – 22) Tuolumne reported a total of 172 new cases up from 145 last week and Calaveras has reported 82 cases up from 65 last week. This week there were five Covid deaths of residents reported in Tuolumne County and one in Calaveras. There were 66 new cases in Mariposa and one death of a resident due to Covid.

COVID-19 Testing The LHI testing site at the fairgrounds has moved to a self-swabbing process. If you are 12 or older and are able to do the swabbing yourself, you will be instructed to do so. Self-swabbing had previously been optional but is now part of the regular testing protocol. Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies as detailed here.

COVID-19 Booster Vaccines are available:

◾ If you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over two months ago, and are age 18 or older.

◾ If you received the Moderna of Pfizer vaccine over six months ago and:

◾ If you are 65 years and older, or

◾18+ living in long-term care settings, or

◾18+ with underlying medical conditions, or

◾18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

Individuals eligible for a booster may receive either the same or a different COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose, depending on advice from a health care provider, individual preference, availability, or convenience. To determine if you fall into one of these groups, please visit https://www.cdph.ca.gov/…/COVID-19/Vaccine-Booster-QA.aspx

Free flu shots every Tuesday at the Tuolumne Public Health Department from 8:30-11:30 a.m. by appointment only. Call 209-533-7401 to schedule your appointment. Their office is located at 20111 Cedar Road North, Sonora, CA 95370.