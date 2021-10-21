2 New Deaths, 28 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County

Active COVID-19 Cases July thru October 21, 2021 View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports two new deaths due to COVID-19 a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s. There were 28 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report with 22 unvaccinated and 6 vaccinated. The newly reported man and women who died due to Covid were also unvaccinated. There are 221 active cases including 12 who are hospitalized.

Today’s newly reported cases had 7 cases age 17 or younger and 7 cases age 60 or older. The gender and age breakdown is; 1 girl and 3 boys age 11 or younger, 2 girls and 1 boy age 12 to 17, 1 woman and 1 man age 18 to 29, 2 women and 1 man age 30 to 39, 1 woman and 3 men age 40 to 49, 3 woman and 2 man age 50-59, 2 men age 60 to 69, and 1 woman and 4 men 70 to 79.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is up to 38.5 from 36.6 per 100,000 population yesterday. One of those counted as released from isolation yesterday has moved back to active, in all 5,085 have been released from isolation. There have been 5,419 community cases and 1,620 inmate cases. Of Tuolumne County’s population eligible to be vaccinated 61% have been vaccinated. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 1 active COVID-19 case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,285 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps. There have been 113 deaths due to COVID-19, three were vaccinated.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 19 new cases today and active cases increased by 11 to 56, including one Covid hospitalization. There are five new cases age 17 or younger and six new cases age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 622 Covid-19 positive children who are 17 and under and 651 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 55% of their eligible population. Calaveras has changed some clinics due to upcoming weather conditions. Clinics scheduled for Friday, October 22nd and Monday the 25th have been moved to Copperopolis at The Armory located at 695 Main Street, Copperopolis, CA 95228 from 9:30am-7:00pm. Appointments are available and walk-ins are welcome. Visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to make an appointment or reschedule.

Mariposa County Public Health reports a death of an active covid case that is under investigation. There are 6 new cases and 124 active cases including 10 hospitalizations. The active cases are an all-time high for Mariposa since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 Testing The LHI testing site at the fairgrounds has moved to a self-swabbing process. If you are 12 or older and are able to do the swabbing yourself, you will be instructed to do so. Self-swabbing had previously been optional but is now part of the regular testing protocol. Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies as detailed here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 10/20 93 8 3,431 55 Calaveras 10/21 56 19 3,726 82 Mariposa 10/21 124 6 1,334 16 Mono 10/21 73 12 1,451 5 Stanislaus 10/20 1,484 99 76,750 1,326 Tuolumne 10/21 221 28 7,039 113