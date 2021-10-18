3 Deaths, 63 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County

Cases by Episode Date, Purple is positive cases identified after October 12 View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports three new COVID-19 deaths, a man in his 30s, and woman and man in their 90s. There are 63 new COVID-19 cases since Friday’s report, there are 164 active cases including 11 who are hospitalized.

Today’s newly reported cases include 9 cases age 17 or younger and 27 cases age 60 or older. The gender and age breakdown is; 4 boys age 0-11, 4 girls and 1 boy age 12-17, 6 women and 5 men age 18 to 29, 3 women and 4 men age 30-39, 1 woman and 3 men age 40 to 49, 4 women and 1 man age 50-59, 5 women and 3 men age 60 to 69, 3 women and 8 men age 70 to 79, 4 women age 80 to 89, and 4 women age 90 or older. Last week it was noted public health epidemiology and infection control teams were coordinating with a local care facility to mitigate an outbreak among residents and staff.

Of today’s 63 new community cases, 54 were unvaccinated, and 9 were vaccinated. The Covid deaths reported today were unvaccinated. There have been 111 deaths of Tuolumne County residents due to COVID-19, three were vaccinated.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is up to 37.9 from 35.6 per 100,000 population Friday. A total of 63 were released from isolation since Friday, in all 5,059 have been released from isolation. There have been 5,334 community cases and 1,620 inmate cases. Of Tuolumne County’s population eligible to be vaccinated 60% have been vaccinated. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 1 active COVID-19 case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,285 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps. The CDCR reports 1,646 resolved covid cases at the SCC and no deaths.

Public Health says, “There are positive actions we can take to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Vaccination is the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease, and reduce the impact to our healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, cleaning surfaces, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.”

Calaveras County Public Health states, “Due to technical issues, the COVID-19 dashboard will not be available today. We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to have this matter resolved by tomorrow.”

This Week’s Overview (Oct 8 – Oct 15) Tuolumne reported a total of 145 new cases down from 184 the previous week and Calaveras has reported 65 cases down from 77 the previous week. Last week there were three Covid deaths of residents reported in Tuolumne County and five deaths in Calaveras.

Mariposa County Public Health reports 35 new cases and active cases are up to 104. Since the pandemic began Mariposa has had 2 other days with more than 100 active cases, August 24th and 25th. Mariposa’s population is under 17,500, Calaveras is over 45,500, and Tuolumne is about 54,500.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines appointments can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies as detailed here.

Tuolumne Schools Superintendent Cathy Parker’s update about COVID-19 Vaccines for students is here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 10/15 71 5 3,376 55 Calaveras 10/15 47 18 3,667 81 Mariposa 10/18 104 35 1,308 15 Mono 10/18 68 5 1,420 5 Stanislaus 10/18 1,612 410 76,581 1,319 Tuolumne 10/18 164 63 6,954 111