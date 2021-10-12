29 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne

Covid cases by Episode Date View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 29 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report, there are 160 active Covid cases including 9 who are hospitalized. The Public Health epidemiology and infection control teams are coordinating with a local care facility to mitigate an outbreak among residents and staff.

Today’s newly reported cases include 6 cases age 17 or younger and 9 cases age 60 or older. The gender and age breakdown is; 2 girls and 2 boys age 0-11, 2 boys age 12-17, 1 woman and 2 men age 18 to 29, 4 women and 3 men 30-39, 2 women and 1 man age 40 to 49, 1 man age 50-59, 3 women and 2 men age 60 to 69, 1 woman and 2 men age 80 to 89, and 1 man age 90 or older.

Of the 29 new community cases, 21 were unvaccinated, and 8 were vaccinated.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 2 active COVID-19 cases at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,284 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps. The CDCR reports 1,646 resolved covid cases at the SCC.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is down to 35.5 from 35.8 per 100,000 population. There were 13 released from isolation since yesterday, there have been a total of 4,937 released. There have been 5,203 community cases, 106 deaths, and 1,620 inmate cases. Of Tuolumne’s population eligible to be vaccinated 59% have been vaccinated.

Public Health says, “There are positive actions we can take to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Vaccination is the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease, and reduce the impact to our healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, cleaning surfaces, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.”

Last Week’s Overview (Oct 1 – Oct 8) Tuolumne reported a total of 184 new cases down from 197 last week and Calaveras reported 77 new cases down from 151 last week. Last week there were two Covid deaths in Tuolumne and two in Calaveras.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines appointments Thursday, October 14th, a Pfizer vaccination clinic will be held at the Black Oak Casino Resort in Tuolumne, 10 AM to 12 PM and 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM appointments can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available local pharmacies.

