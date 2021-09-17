17 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne And 17 New Cases In Calaveras

Active COVID-19 Cases May thru September 17, 2021 View Photos

Tuolumne Public Health reports 17 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report including one new case at the Sierra Conservation Center. There are 263 active cases including 12 who are hospitalized. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is down to 49.5 per 100,000 population from 51.4 yesterday. A total of 4,236 have been released from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, 263 cases are currently active, there have been 99 deaths and 1,620 inmate cases for a total of 6,218 total cases.

Today’s newly reported cases include 6 cases age 17 or younger and 4 cases are age 60 and older. The gender and age breakdown is; 1 girl and 2 boys age 0-11, 2 girls and 1 boy age 12-17, 2 women and 1 man age 18-29, 1 woman 30-39, 2 men age 50-59, 2 women age 60 -69, 1 man age 70 to 79, and 1 man age 80 to 89.

Of the 16 new community cases, 13 were unvaccinated and 3 were vaccinated. The one new Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases brings the total active inmates up to 10 according to the California Department of Corrections. There are three correctional facilities in the state with more active Covid cases.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 17 new Covid cases since yesterday’s report and 125 active cases the most the county has had since the beginning of the pandemic. The active cases include 3 current Covid hospitalizations. There are 6 new cases age 0-17 and 3 new cases in individuals age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 483 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 582 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 51.71% of their eligible population.

Mariposa County Public Health There are 7 new Covid cases since yesterday, 71 active cases including 11 Covid hospitalizations. The public health team took the time to review some case information from their Delta Wave, from July 15th – September 15th which brought 470 new COVID-19 cases. They state “That’s half of all cases we’ve had during the entire pandemic. We are also saddened to share that we have seen 5 deaths during this time. We continue to see that the vast majority of cases are in unvaccinated individuals and of the 23 total cases that were hospitalized during this wave, only 3 were fully vaccinated. Another trend we are seeing from this latest wave is an increase in youth cases. Compared to the previous 13.5 months, we are seeing 2x as many cases in youth under 12 and about 3.5x as many cases in youth age 12 – 17.”

COVID-19 Testing Beginning on Sunday, September 19, 2021 the Tuolumne County state testing site located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will add an additional testing lane which will increase the number of appointments available each day. If you believe you have been exposed to COVID, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure. If you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments should be made rather than walking in. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through, some pharmacies, at Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone age 12 or over. As detailed here healthcare workers are required to be vaccinated by September 30. The Pfizer vaccine requires 3 weeks between doses and the Moderna requires 4 weeks. The J&J vaccine requires only one dose. Call or email with any questions you may have Tuolumne is available at (209) 533-7440 Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, Mariposa at (209) 259-1332 or mariposacovid19@gmail.com more numbers are available on our COVID-19 vaccine page here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 9/16 141 33 2,912 49 Calaveras 9/17 125 17 3,245 67 Mariposa 9/17 71 7 967 12 Mono 9/17 57 20 1,271 5 Stanislaus 9/17 2,322 283 71,817 1,229 Tuolumne 9/17 263 17 6,218 99