2 COVID-19 Deaths In Tuolumne, 1 Death In Calaveras

Tuolumne Public Health reports two deaths due to COVID-19 a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s. There are 72 new COVID-19 cases since Friday’s report and 235 active cases including 12 who are hospitalized and one is a Sierra Conservation inmate case. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is up to 52.8 from 49.1 100,000 population Friday. A total of 4,143 have been released from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, 235 are currently active, there have been 98 deaths and 1,619 inmate cases for a total of 6,095 total cases.

Today’s newly reported cases include 13 cases age 17 or under and 21 cases age 60 and older. The gender and age breakdown is; 2 girls and 1 boy age 0-11, 6 girls and 4 boys age 12-17, 5 women and 9 men age 18-29, 7 women and 3 men age 30-39, 4 women and 4 men age 40 to 49, 5 men age 50-59, 5 women and 2 man age 60 -69, 1 woman and 8 men age 70 to 79, 1 woman and 3 men age 80 to 89, and 1 woman age 90 or older.

Of the 71 new community cases, 59 were unvaccinated, and 12 were vaccinated, and the two deaths were unvaccinated. There was one new Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate case, the California Department of Corrections reports 19 active inmate cases, there are two correctional facilities in the state with more active Covid cases.

Calaveras County Public Health reports a new Covid related death, a male in his 50s, no other details were provided. There are 53 new Covid cases since Friday’s report and 64 active cases including 4 Covid hospitalizations. There are 14 new cases age 0-17 and 8 new cases in individuals age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 451 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 570 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over.

Youth Activity COVID-19 Mandatory Order On Friday September 10, the Tuolumne, Calaveras, Amador, and Mariposa Counties updated the youth activity rules. The order goes into effect today, Monday, September 13, and will remain in effect until it is rescinded. Adherence to the order applies to all extracurricular and organized youth activities that occur before or after school, on school campuses or in the community, public or private. Details are in the Health Officer Order here.

COVID-19 Testing Public Health officials say, “If you have more serious symptoms such as pain or pressure in your chest, trouble breathing, bluish lips or face, sudden confusion, having a hard time staying awake, dizziness, contact your healthcare provider or urgent care.”

If you believe you have been exposed to COVID, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure. If you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments should be made rather than walking in. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through, some pharmacies, at Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone age 12 or over. As detailed here healthcare workers are required to be vaccinated by September 30. The Pfizer vaccine requires 3 weeks between doses and the Moderna requires 4 weeks. The J&J vaccine requires only one dose. Call or email with any questions you may have Tuolumne is available at (209) 533-7440 Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, Mariposa at (209) 259-1332 or mariposacovid19@gmail.com more numbers are available on our COVID-19 page here.

Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as the most important step to reduce the spread of disease and prevent serious illness and death, as well as to reduce the impact on the healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus. The vaccination rate for Tuolumne county is 54% of eligible people.

Health Officials detail, “Choosing to help the Public Health Department slow the spread of COVID-19 helps protect you, your family, and your community. We all need to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19. We strongly encourage everyone to be part of the solution and answer the phone—it may be the health department calling to let you know your test result came back positive for COVID-19, or that you have been in close contact with someone who has it.” For more information on contact tracing click here, for isolation and quarantine information go here.