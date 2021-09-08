2 Deaths And 24 New COVID-19 Cases In Calaveras, 18 New Cases In Tuolumne

Tuolumne Public Health reports 18 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday and 224 are active cases including 14 who are hospitalized. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is 47.9 per 100,000 population.

Today’s newly reported cases include 4 cases age 17 or under and 6 cases age 60 and older. The gender and age breakdown is; 3 girls age 0-11, 1 boy age 12-17, 2 women and 1 man age 18-29, 3 men age 30-39, 1 woman and 1 man 50-59, 2 women and 2 man age 70 to 79 and 1 woman and 1 man age 80 to 89.

Of the 18 new community cases, 14 were unvaccinated, and 4 were vaccinated. The California department of corrections reports 28 active inmate cases, the most at one correctional facility in the state.

Calaveras County Public Health reports two COVID-19 deaths, a male in his 80s and a female in her 70s. There was no further information about the deaths. There are 24 new Covid cases since yesterday and 83 active cases including 5 Covid hospitalizations. There are 11 new cases age 0-17 and 1 new case in an individual arg 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 424 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 558 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over.

Mariposa Public Health reports 4 new Covid cases since yesterday, there are 32 active cases including 10 Covid hospitalizations. They shared a message from the California Rural Indian Health Board as part of the Indigenous Week of Action 2021: COVID-19 who state “Together we can limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community and surrounding areas. Correctly using masks, handwashing, and socially distancing can greatly reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Much like weaving a basket, a single step will not make a tight weave of protection, it is the combination of steps that can help in keeping our communities safe.” To view more resources or to find information of the impact of COVID-19 on the California Indigenous community, please visit: https://ccuih.org/covid19/covid-dashboard

COVID-19 Testing Public Health officials say, “As a reminder, the symptoms of COVID-19 can sometimes be dismissed as allergies, a cold, wildfire smoke irritation, indigestion, etc. If you are experiencing any new or worsening symptoms, even if it’s only one of the symptoms, please get tested right away and avoid close contact with others while waiting for your results. Symptoms can include fever or chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, cough, fatigue, headache, muscle or body aches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea. If you have more serious symptoms such as pain or pressure in your chest, trouble breathing, bluish lips or face, sudden confusion, having a hard time staying awake, dizziness, contact your healthcare provider or urgent care.”

If you believe you have been exposed to COVID, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure. If you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments should be made rather than walking in. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through, some pharmacies, at Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone age 12 or over. As detailed here healthcare workers are required to be vaccinated by September 30. The Pfizer vaccine requires 3 weeks between doses and the Moderna requires 4 weeks. The J&J vaccine requires only one dose. Call or email with any questions you may have Tuolumne is available at (209) 533-7440 Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, Mariposa at (209) 259-1332 or mariposacovid19@gmail.com more numbers are available on our COVID-19 page here.

Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as the most important step to reduce the spread of disease and prevent serious illness and death, as well as to reduce the impact on the healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.

Health Officials detail, “Choosing to help the Public Health Department slow the spread of COVID-19 helps protect you, your family, and your community. We all need to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19. We strongly encourage everyone to be part of the solution and answer the phone—it may be the health department calling to let you know your test result came back positive for COVID-19, or that you have been in close contact with someone who has it.” For more information on contact tracing click here, for isolation and quarantine information go here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 9/7 121 19 2,748 47 Calaveras 9/8 83 24 3,024 66 Mariposa 9/8 32 4 862 10 Mono 9/8 42 1 1,215 5 Stanislaus 9/8 2,566 119 69,439 1,185 Tuolumne 9/8 224 18 5,017 96 For other county-level statistics view our page here.