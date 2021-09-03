1 Death, 39 New COVID Cases In Tuolumne, 1 Death, 24 Cases In Calaveras

Tuolumne Public Health reports one death due to COVID-19, a man in his 60s. There have been 7 Tuolumne County COVID-19 deaths since last Friday’s report. There are 39 new community cases reported today and 278 active community cases including 13 who are hospitalized. The total current case rate, a 14-day rolling average for Tuolumne County is down to 50.6 per 100,000 population. As detailed here the new school year has started and there have been 80 positive COVID-19 cases and 130 contacts of those cases who tested positive tied to the students and staff of local schools.

Today’s newly reported cases include 12 cases age 17 or under and 12 cases age 60 and older. The gender and age breakdown is; 3 girls and 1 boy age 0-11, 3 girls and 5 boys age 12-17, 2 women and 3 men age 18-29, 2 women and 1 men age 30-39, 3 men age 40-49, 3 women and 1 man 50-59, 6 women and 4 men age 60-69, 1 man age 70 to 79 and 1 woman age 80 to 89. There were no new Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases. The California department of corrections reports 37 active inmate cases, the most at one correctional facility in the state. Of the 39 new community cases, 32 were unvaccinated, and the man who passed away was also unvaccinated.

Calaveras County Public Health reports one death due to COVID-19, no further details are available. There are 24 new Covid cases since yesterday. There are 85 active cases including 6 Covid hospitalizations. There are 4 new cases age 0-17 and 3 new cases in individuals 65 years old and older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 400 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 551 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over.

Mariposa Public Health reports 8 new Covid cases since yesterday. There are 65 active cases including 11 Covid hospitalizations. Mariposa Public Health shares, “We are starting to see a plateauing of cases reported, and even a *hint* of a downward trend.”

Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as the most important step to reduce the spread of disease and prevent serious illness and death, as well as to reduce the impact on the healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 Testing The Tuolumne County Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site plans to be closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

If you believe you have been exposed to COVID, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure. If you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The State testing site, is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Results through the LHI State testing site are turning around quickly at this time, currently between 24-48 hours. Due to increased demand, appointments should be made rather than walking in. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through, some pharmacies, at Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

Mariposa shared information related to questions about ethylene oxide on COVID-19 test swabs. “Ethylene oxide gas is used to sterilize many different medical devices. It is a useful tool because it can be used on devices that may otherwise be damaged by other sterilization processes. It has been used for decades on a variety of medical devices. During the sterilization process, the devices are placed in a chamber which is filled with ethylene oxide gas. The devices are then aerated to remove residual ethylene oxide. There is no coating or liquid used. Ethylene oxide gas poses a threat when inhaled in high concentrations for long periods of time. Frequent COVID-19 tests using these swabs do not pose an increased risk. Ethylene oxide use for sterilization is TIGHTLY regulated to ensure no harmful levels remain, with both national and international safety standards that must be met. To learn more about ethylene oxide, sterilization, and safety standards, view FDA information here and CDC information here.

COVID-19 Vaccines Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone over age 12. As detailed here healthcare workers are required to be vaccinated by September 30. The Pfizer vaccine requires 3 weeks between doses and the Moderna requires 4 weeks. The J&J vaccine requires only one dose. Call or email with any questions you may have Tuolumne is available at (209) 533-7440 Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, Mariposa at (209) 259-1332 or mariposacovid19@gmail.com more numbers are available on our COVID-19 page here.

A total of 23,196 Tuolumne residents are fully vaccinated and 4,410 are partially vaccinated representing 54% of eligible individuals (age 12 and older).

Mariposa County Public Health clarifies “None of the COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized for use in the United States uses the live virus that causes COVID-19. This means that vaccine shedding cannot occur. Vaccine shedding is a term for the release of vaccine components in our outside the body. This can only occur when the vaccine contains a weakened version of the virus. You cannot get COVID-19, just from taking the vaccine and you cannot spread the virus to others just from taking the vaccine.”

Health Officials detail, “Choosing to help the Public Health Department slow the spread of COVID-19 helps protect you, your family, and your community. We all need to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19. We strongly encourage everyone to be part of the solution and answer the phone—it may be the health department calling to let you know your test result came back positive for COVID-19, or that you have been in close contact with someone who has it.” For more information on contact tracing click here, for isolation and quarantine information go here.

Public Health officials say, “As a reminder, the symptoms of COVID-19 can sometimes be dismissed as allergies, a cold, wildfire smoke irritation, indigestion, etc. If you are experiencing any new or worsening symptoms, even if it’s only one of the symptoms, please get tested right away and avoid close contact with others while waiting for your results. Symptoms can include fever or chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, cough, fatigue, headache, muscle or body aches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea. If you have more serious symptoms such as pain or pressure in your chest, trouble breathing, bluish lips or face, sudden confusion, having a hard time staying awake, dizziness, contact your healthcare provider or urgent care.”