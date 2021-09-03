1 Death, 39 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne And 16 New Cases In Calaveras

Tuolumne Public Health reports one death due to COVID-19, a man in his 60s. Public Health officials say, “As a reminder, the symptoms of COVID-19 can sometimes be dismissed as allergies, a cold, wildfire smoke irritation, indigestion, etc. If you are experiencing any new or worsening symptoms, even if it’s only one of the symptoms, please get tested right away and avoid close contact with others while waiting for your results. Symptoms can include fever or chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, cough, fatigue, headache, muscle or body aches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea. If you have more serious symptoms such as pain or pressure in your chest, trouble breathing, bluish lips or face, sudden confusion, having a hard time staying awake, dizziness, contact your healthcare provider or urgent care.”

There are 46 new cases, 39 community cases and 7 Sierra Conservation inmate cases. There are 248 active community cases including 14 who are hospitalized. The total current case rate, a 14-day rolling average for Tuolumne County is down to 51.3 per 100,000 population down from a high of 67 last week. Health Officials detail, “Choosing to help the Public Health Department slow the spread of COVID-19 helps protect you, your family, and your community. We all need to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19. We strongly encourage everyone to be part of the solution and answer the phone—it may be the health department calling to let you know your test result came back positive for COVID-19, or that you have been in close contact with someone who has it.” For more information on contact tracing click here , for isolation and quarantine information go here .

The new cases include 13 cases age 17 or under and 6 cases age 60 and older. The gender and age breakdown is; 1 girl and 4 boys age 0-11, 5 girls and 3 boys age 12-17, 4 women and 1 man age 18-29, 3 women and 2 men age 30-39, 4 women age 40-49, 3 women and 3 men 50-59, 1 man age 60-69, 1 woman and 2 men age 70 to 79 and 1 woman age 80 to 89 and 1 woman age 90 or older. There were 7 new Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases. The California department of corrections reports 37 active inmate cases, the most at one correctional facility in the state.

Of the 39 new community cases, 36 were unvaccinated, and the man who passed away was also unvaccinated.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 16 new Covid cases since yesterday when they reported 88. There are 77 active cases including 6 Covid hospitalizations. There are 6 new cases age 0-17 and 4 new cases in individuals 65 years old and older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 396 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 548 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over.

Mariposa Public Health reports 8 new Covid cases since yesterday. There are 65 active cases including 11 Covid hospitalizations. Mariposa Public Health shares, “We are starting to see a plateauing of cases reported, and even a *hint* of a downward trend.”

Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as the most important step to reduce the spread of disease and prevent serious illness and death, as well as to reduce the impact on the healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 Testing Tuolumne Public Health states, “We apologize for the inconvenience of today’s unexpected closure by LHI due to staffing issues. We are in contact with LHI and expect that the site will be open again tomorrow morning.” The site plans to be closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

If you believe you have been exposed to COVID, please schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure. If you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The State testing site, is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Results through the LHI State testing site are turning around quickly at this time, currently between 24-48 hours. Due to increased demand, appointments should be made rather than walking in. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through, some pharmacies, at Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone over age 12. Call or email with any questions you may have Tuolumne is available at (209) 533-7440 Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, Mariposa at (209) 259-1332 or mariposacovid19@gmail.com more numbers are available on our COVID-19 page here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 9/1 162 33 2,685 44 Calaveras 9/2 77 16 2,948 63 Mariposa 9/2 65 8 833 10 Mono 9/2 51 3 1,201 5 Stanislaus 9/2 2,910 263 68,020 1,159 Tuolumne 9/2 248 46 5,778 93