3 COVID-19 Deaths In Tuolumne And 2 Deaths In Calaveras

Tuolumne Public Health reports three deaths due to COVID-19, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s, and a man in his 70s. Public Health officials say, “we continue to experience a high rate of new cases and heavy impact to our healthcare system.” There are 34 new community cases, 240 active community cases including 16 who are hospitalized. The total current case rate, a 14-day rolling average for Tuolumne County is 52.9 per 100,000 population down from a high of 67 last week. Health Officials detail, “Choosing to help the Public Health Department slow the spread of COVID-19 helps protect you, your family, and your community. We all need to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19. We strongly encourage everyone to be part of the solution and answer the phone—it may be the health department calling to let you know your test result came back positive for COVID-19, or that you have been in close contact with someone who has it.” For more information on contact tracing click here, for isolation and quarantine information go here.

The new cases include 5 cases age 17 or under and 9 cases age 60 and older. The gender and age breakdown is; 2 girls and 1 boy age 0-11, 1 girl and 1 boy age 12-17, 2 women and 2 men age 18-29, 3 women and 2 men age 30-39, 3 women and 1 man age 40-49, 4 women and 3 men 50-59, 5 women and 1 man age 60-69, 1 woman and 1 man age 70 to 79 and 1 man age 80 to 89. There were no new Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases. The California department of corrections reports 33 active cases, the most at one correctional facility in the state, at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC).

Of the 34 new community cases, 32 were unvaccinated, and three who passed away were also unvaccinated.

Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as the most important step to reduce the spread of disease and prevent serious illness and death, as well as to reduce the impact on the healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.

Calaveras County Public Health reports two deaths, a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s. Health and Human Services Agency Director, Cori Allen says “I urge us to come together in a way that can build community, strength, and a network of support. This may be a time to launch a kindness campaign and to consider the critical work being done by our medical providers, school nurses, Public Health staff and hospital staff day in and day out who have been tirelessly dedicated to preventing this very spread for 18 months without break.” she adds “There are no words to describe the overload hitting our health systems at this time.” There are 88 new Covid cases since yesterday. There are 114 active cases including 9 Covid hospitalizations. There are 15 new cases age 0-17 and 9 new cases in individuals 65 years old and older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 390 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 544 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over.

Mariposa Public Health reports 9 new Covid cases since yesterday. There are 59 active cases including 11 Covid hospitalizations. Mariposa Public Health shares, “We are starting to see a plateauing of cases reported, and even a *hint* of a downward trend.”

COVID-19 Testing If you believe you have been exposed to COVID, please schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure. If you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The State testing site, is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Results through the LHI State testing site are turning around quickly at this time, currently between 24-48 hours. Due to increased demand, appointments should be made rather than walking in. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through, some pharmacies, at Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone over age 12. Call or email with any questions you may have Tuolumne is available at (209) 533-7440 Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, Mariposa at (209) 259-1332 or mariposacovid19@gmail.com more numbers are available on our COVID-19 page here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 8/31 160 43 2,652 44 Calaveras 9/1 114 88 2,835 63 Mariposa 9/1 59 9 825 10 Mono 9/1 40 7 1,198 5 Stanislaus 9/1 3,235 283 67,757 1,150 Tuolumne 9/1 240 34 5,732 92