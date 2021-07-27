51 New COVID Cases In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health is reporting 51 new COVID cases in the county since the report on Friday, split between 32 community cases and 19 Sierra Conservation Center inmates. There were 57 known active cases on Friday, there are now 73 active cases. Interim Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko spoke about this expected spike in cases on Friday as detailed here.

Of the 32 new community cases, three were vaccinated two with Moderna and one with Johnson and Johnson. One of the new cases, a minor who was not vaccinated, was hospitalized over the weekend. In addition, four previously reported cases are now hospitalized including one who was vaccinated.

Tuolumne County Public Health is investigating two cases of possible re-infection, a female in her 20s who was first diagnosed last year, in July 2020, recently became symptomatic and tested positive this week. The other, a female in her 40s was first diagnosed in November 2020, recently became symptomatic and tested positive this week. Neither of the individuals were vaccinated. We would like to remind the public of the importance of vaccination, even for those who have previously had COVID.

The Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) released a statement posted here that they are committed to the safety of their inmates as reported last week here. The California department of corrections lists 34 active cases at the SCC. A total of 65% of the 3,328 inmates the prison manages, which includes all southern fire camps, are fully vaccinated and the associated staff of 1,177 is 39% fully vaccinated.

The gender and age breakdown for the 32 community cases is 5 females and 3 males 0-17 years of age, 3 females and 5 males 18-29, 3 females and 2 males 30-39, 4 females and 1 male 40-49, 2 males 50-59, 2 females and 1 male 60-69, and 1 male 70-79.

The California Department of Public Health issued a new State Health Order today in response to the continued rise in cases and hospitalizations. The order requires additional protective measures in 3 categories of healthcare settings, including congregate settings such as homeless shelters, care facilities, and correctional facilities. The Health Order can be viewed here.

The regional overview of cases shows that Calaveras Covid infections remain low with 13 active cases. There is one hospitalized case in Calaveras. Mariposa had 9 new cases with one currently hospitalized, and Stanislaus and Amador are also experiencing surges.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 7/23 45 28 1,929 39 Calaveras 7/26 13 2 2,283 58 Mariposa 7/26 16 9 494 7 Mono 7/26 8 0 1,054 5 Stanislaus 7/26 661 257 58,701 1,085 Tuolumne 7/26 73 51 4,395 73