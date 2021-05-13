1 New COVID Case In Tuolumne, No New Cases In Calaveras

Tuolumne and Calaveras covid cases by date of report March 1, 2021 View Photo

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne County Public Health reports one new community case a man age 18 to 29. One COVID-positive resident is hospitalized. A total of 12 cases are considered active.

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,131 cases split between 2,714 community cases and 1,417 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections reports one active inmate case. Total community cases released from isolation remains 2,636 and the total number of tests administered is 93,983. The county reports 18,053 fully vaccinated residents and 4,061 individuals partially vaccinated.

Calaveras County – The Calaveras public health reports no new cases since yesterday with the county’s total COVID cases at 2,129. Active cases decreased two to eight and recoveries increased two to 2,067 total. One Calaveras resident is hospitalized. In total there have been 994 men, 1,117 women, and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID increased one to 452 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 32,248 vaccinations given and 41,444 COVID tests total.

Mariposa County – Mariposa County Public Health reported one new case today. Two cases are hospitalized and four cases are currently active. There are a total of 448 cases since the pandemic began.

Calaveras, Mariposa and Tuolumne remain in the Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a safer economy. Mono County qualified to move to the least restrictive Yellow Tier.

Testing- The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing information, are in our events calendar here.

Vaccines – Tuolumne is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. There is a Pfizer clinic on May 14 in Sonora and a Johnson & Johnson clinic on May 19 in the Groveland area. For more details and locations, or to register for an appointment, visit www.myturn.ca.gov. Individuals in Calaveras and Mariposa may also register at www.myturn.ca.gov to schedule appointments. You can also call 833-422-4255 if you don’t have an email (Mon to Fri 8AM to 8PM, Sat and Sun 8AM-5PM) for assistance. Due to technical issues, those who live in the 95223 area (Arnold) should enter 95222 as their zip code when searching for a location.

Vaccine eligibility is open to everyone 16+ (Pfizer) and 18+ (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) with photo ID, not currently sick with COVID-19 or had a flu shot within the last 14 days. The Food and Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer vaccine in individuals age 12 years old and older May 10. Vaccines will be available to the new 12-16 age group pending approval from the independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) who will meet this week to review data and provide recommendations. More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 5/11 6 6 1,776 38 Calaveras 5/12 8 0 2,129 54 Mariposa 5/12 4 1 448 7 Mono 5/12 4 0 1,024 4 Stanislaus 5/12 421 46 55,512 1,060 Tuolumne 5/12 12 1 4,131 66 For other county-level statistics view our page here.