2 New COVID Deaths Reported By Tuolumne Public Health

Covid-19 Regional Report Monday

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne County Public Health reports sadly their investigations have confirmed two additional deaths due to COVID. One was a previously unreported case from January of a female in her 90’s and the other was a previously reported case from April of a woman in her 60’s.

There were four new community cases on Saturday, none on Sunday and two today. The six new cases are a man age 18 to 29, a woman and a man age 40 to 49, a man age 50 to 59, and two women 90 and older. No COVID-positive residents are hospitalized. A total of 17 cases are considered active.

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,129 cases split between 2,712 community cases and 1,417 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections reports one active inmate case. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,629 and the total number of tests administered is 93,653. The county reports 16,823 fully vaccinated residents and 4,891 individuals partially vaccinated.

Tuesday, May 18th, Public Health will be offering Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines from 9 to 11:40 A.M. at Sierra Bible Church. Appointments can be scheduled at www.MyTurn.ca.gov No need to return for a second dose and anyone 18 and older is eligible. As reported here the more easily transmissible UK variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Tuolumne County.

Calaveras County – The Calaveras public health report has four new cases since Friday with the county’s total COVID cases at 2,125. Active cases decreased three to 15 and recoveries increased seven to 2,057 total. One Calaveras resident is hospitalized. In total there have been 991 men, 1,116 women, and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID is 451 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 41,350 vaccinations given. Calaveras remains in the Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Mariposa County – Mariposa County Public Health reports one new case today and one new case on Saturday, a 28-year-old male. One case is hospitalized and five cases are considered currently active. There are a total of 447 cases since the pandemic began. Mariposa County is in the Orange Tier.

Testing- The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing information, are in our events calendar here.

Vaccines – Individuals in Calaveras, Mariposa, and Tuolumne may register at myturn.ca.gov to schedule appointments. You can also call 833-422-4255 if you don’t have an email (Mon to Fri 8AM to 8PM, Sat and Sun 8AM-5PM) for assistance. Due to technical issues, those who live in the 95223 area (Arnold) should enter 95222 as their zip code when searching for a location.

Vaccine eligibility is open to everyone 16+ (Pfizer) and 18+ (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) with photo ID, not currently sick with COVID-19 or had a flu shot within the last 14 days. The Food and Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer vaccine in individuals age 12 years old and older today. There are a few more levels of review including the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting on Wednesday, May 12th before local Public Health Departments will start offering clinics. Mariposa public health says it has started preparing and is in communication with the local schools, ready to start accepting those 12 and older at their mass vaccination clinics as soon as they are given the go-ahead. They suggest while waiting for the authorization, talk with your child about the vaccine and reach out to your child’s primary care provider if you have specific questions about their health history, so you can be prepared. More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 5/7 4 0 1,770 38 Calaveras 5/10 15 4 2,125 53 Mariposa 5/10 6 1 447 7 Mono 5/10 4 0 1,024 4 Stanislaus 5/10 492 89 55,427 1,056 Tuolumne 5/10 17 6 4,129 66 For other county-level statistics view our page here.