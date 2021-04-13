No Tier Changes For Local Counties, A Few More COVID Cases

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy updated the Tier assignments today and local counties remained where they were. Tuolumne and Mariposa are currently in the Orange Tier, a less restrictive tier than Calaveras and Stanislaus which are in the Red Tier. Governor Gavin Newsom stated the Blueprint system could go away entirely by June 15 if cases continue to trend down and the number of vaccinated individuals continues to rise. The State’s Framework for the week ending April 3 for Tuolumne was a 1.8 Case Rate per 100,000 population down from a 2.5 Case Rate and a 1.8% Test Positivity Rate up from 1.2%. Calaveras’s rate went to 2.7 from 7.1 Case Rate and a 5.5% Test Positivity Rate up from 4.1%.

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports two new COVID cases. No cases are currently hospitalized, six are active. Tuolumne County has a total of 4,058 cases split between 2,642 community cases and 1,416 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, there are currently no active COVID-19 positive inmates at the prison. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,572 and the total number of tests administered is 86,911. The county report lists 32,167 vaccine doses administered in Tuolumne.

Tuolumne Public Health recommends getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, washing your hands, physical distancing, avoiding crowds, and not going to work or school when sick continue to provide layers of protection for each person, their loved ones, and for the community as the county is in less restrictive tiers and more activities open up.

Calaveras County – The Calaveras public health report had four new COVID-19 cases with the county’s total cases at 2,045 and active cases increasing by two to 14 and recoveries increasing two to 1,978. No Calaveras residents with COVID are hospitalized. In total there have been 949 men, 1,078 women and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID is 445 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 25,837 vaccinations given.

Mariposa County – Mariposa reported one new case today a 88-year-old woman infected by person-to-person transmission. Mariposa has three active cases and one resident is currently in the hospital with COVID. Mariposa has had 417 total positives and remains in the Orange teir.

Vaccines – Individuals should register on MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov to be notified of upcoming vaccination clinics and to schedule appointments. You can also call 833-422-4255. Tuolumne Public Health’s clinic scheduled for April 22nd is open for appointments through MyTurn, Calaveras Public Health has been using the system for over a month and Mariposa is also using it now. Public health notes until April 15th, appointments will be limited to the statewide eligible groups: age 50+, 16-64 with health conditions, and identified sectors until April 15th when the eligibility will open up to everyone 16+ (Pfizer), 18+ (Moderna or Janssen). More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

Testing: The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday to Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM, closed Friday and Saturdays. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.