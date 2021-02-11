23 New Tuolumne County COVID-19 Cases, Calaveras Adds 7 More And Two Deaths

COVID-19 Regional Report Wednesday View Photo

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health’s report has 25 deaths, two more than yesterday, but no further details. The report has seven new COVID-19 cases with the county’s active cases decreasing by 5 to 81. Recoveries increased by 3. The report notes five COVID-19 hospitalizations. Total cases are 1,818 with 834 men, 966 women, and 18 with gender not reported. A total of 168 are age 17 and under, 809 covid cases are in the age group 18-49; 437 are 50 to 64 and 404, an increase of one since Tuesday for those over the age of 65. Calaveras public health reports it has 5,145 vaccinations, 499 more than Tuesday.

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports 18 new community cases that are isolating and 5 new Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases. Five total COVID-19 positive individuals are in the hospital. Active community cases decreased to 67, 46 individuals were released from isolation.

The new community cases include 1 female and 1 male under 17, 1 male age 18-29 1 female age 30-39, 3 females and 1 male age 40-49, 3 males age 60-69, 3 males age 80-89 and 1 female and 1 male over 90.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,757 cases split between 2,441 community cases and 1,316 inmate cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 84 active inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center today. Total community cases released from isolation are listed as 2,323. The total tested number is 67,572.

This evening, February 10th at 6 PM, a COVID information night is scheduled in collaboration with the County Office of Emergency Services. The event is through Microsoft Teams here.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public health says they conducted a vaccination clinic yesterday, vaccinating 810 individuals from the following groups: those age 70 years and older, and the education, childcare, and emergency services sectors. They will continue vaccinations within Phase 1B Tier1, including those 70 and older and moving down to 65 and older, continuing the aforementioned sectors, and beginning the food and agriculture sector. They are also conducting a ‘second dose clinic’ this week for individuals to get their second dose. The Sign up for vaccine information lists detailed in our event listing here.

Those who want to volunteer for the COVID response, specifically at vaccine clinics and the community COVID information line will find more information here: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/volunteer

In Calaveras persons 65 and older interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, please call Mark Twain Medical Center to schedule an appointment at (209) 754-2536 and provide your full name, date of birth, and a phone number to best reach you.

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team is shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System. Test positivity for Tuolumne excluding prisons with a 7-day lag is 5.5% down from 6%. The 7-day average case rate is 15 compared to 21.6 last week. For Calaveras, it is 8.1% down from 10.2% test positivity rate and 18.1 down from 34.2 case rate. To qualify for the Red Tier the test positivity must be under 5-8% and also under 5-8 new cases daily for two weeks. The chart with more details is on our Coronavirus page here.

Call for more info: The Tuolumne COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours for people who have questions or concerns, call 209-533-7440 for information. Calaveras has a COVID-19 call center at 209-754-2896 to provide community members with verified information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and other frequently asked questions.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or your local hospital, more information is at the regional website www.valleycovidhelp.com.