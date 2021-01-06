Newsom Releases Statement On Storming Of U.S. Capitol

Governor Gavin Newsom View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Advising that he canceled today’s COVID-19 update out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of governor’s office staff, Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to chaos transpiring at the U.S. Capitol:

“Peaceful protest is an important mechanism of our democracy but what we are witnessing in our nation’s Capital building is reprehensible and an outright assault to our democracy and democratic institutions. The people of California have spoken, and our congressional delegation should never have to fear for their lives to represent Californians. We are concerned for the safety of California’s congressional delegation and U.S. Capitol staff and are reaching out to offer support in every way possible. President Trump must call for an end to this escalating situation, acknowledge the will of the people to bring President-Elect Biden to the White House, and move immediately to a peaceful transition of power.”

