11 New COVID-19 Infections, Individuals Do Not Heed Quarantine

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photos

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Public Health reports eleven new COVID-19 cases today including a male in his 80’s who passed away at home. His death is currently under investigation, Public Health offers their condolences to his family and friends.

The 10 other new COVID-19 cases include three females under 20, two females in their 20’s, a female in her 30’s, a male in his 30’s, two females in their 40’s and a male in his 40’s. All of those individuals are in isolation. One individual has been released from isolation today.

Public Health details, “Several of our county’s recent case clusters include those associated with Halloween gatherings at households, as well as at several bars in the Sonora area. People [who] participated in gatherings, whether at a private home or otherwise, should get tested 5 days after potential exposure. We have also learned that several individuals who had been identified as close contacts and were given instructions to quarantine, did not do so, which has resulted in subsequent new positive cases. It is vital that individuals adhere to isolation and quarantine instructions to prevent exposing others to the virus and further spreading the disease in our community.”

Known Tuolumne tests: 13,288, total positive 329, active cases 45, total recovered 262. A total of 14 inmates who have recovered are included in Tuolumne County’s number of positive cases.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 15 11/5 4 1 Amador 32 11/5 5 1 Calaveras 13 11/6 5 0 Mariposa 2 11/6 0 1 Madera 409 11/6 30 6 Merced 517 11/6 66 35 Mono 91 11/6 0 NA San Joaquin 959 11/6 41 38/7 Stanislaus 421 11/5 70 58/15 Tuolumne 45 11/6 11 2 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 7(+1) 22 0 Amador 285(+2) 332 15 Calaveras 332(+2) 366 21 Mariposa 77 (+0) 81 2 Madera 4,764(+11) 5,249 76 Merced 9,301(+25) 9,982 164 Mono 176(+0) 335 2 San Joaquin 21,182 (+83) 22,635 494 Stanislaus 17,378 (53) 18,204 405 Tuolumne 262(+1) 329 8

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

Free testing is available at the Motherlode Fairgrounds by appointment Tuesday through Saturday 7 AM and 7 PM at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123. People are encouraged to take advantage of this resource and get tested right away if they have symptoms of COVID-19, five days after travel or close contact with others outside of your household, and test routinely if you work in high-risk settings such as healthcare, corrections or congregate care facilities or if you have frequent interactions with the public through work or other community engagement.

It is important to continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community