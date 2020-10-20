Two New COVID-19 Cases, Active Cases Decline To 14 In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Public Health identified two new positive COVID-19 cases today. One of the new cases is hospitalized out of the county, the other new case has already recovered. One of the cases reported yesterday is now hospitalized at Adventist Health Sonora. Three previously isolated cases have recovered. No further details about the individuals are available.

Blueprint tier information is updated weekly on Tuesdays by the State. Today’s data is from the week ending October 10th and shows a case rate of 1.4 per 100,000 and test positivity rate of 0.8%. Tuolumne County remains in Tier 3- Orange and none of the other counties as reported below have changed tier status. More about the risk categories in the state’s 4 Tier color-coded system for reopening businesses are detailed here.

A total of 12,320 tests have been reported to Tuolumne County Public Health, with 257 testing positive and 225 reported as recovered. A total of 14 inmates who have recovered are included in Tuolumne County’s number of positive cases.

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 3 0 Amador 251(+2) 276 15 Calaveras 310(+0) 339 17 Mariposa 74 (+1) 78 2 Madera 4,522(+25) 4,920 73 Merced 8,937(+8) 9,386 153 Mono 168(+0) 175 2 San Joaquin 20,186 (+58) 21,436 484 Stanislaus 16,691 (43) 17,341 392 Tuolumne 225(+4) 257 4

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site currently located at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds will be moving to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora at the end of October. The site will be open for testing beginning Tuesday, November 3. Appointments can be made for testing beginning a few days before opening day at www.lhicare.com/covidtesting.

The testing site at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds is open Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to get tested and essential workers are encouraged to get tested every two weeks.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community