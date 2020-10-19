Six New Cases In Tuolumne County’s Monday COVID-19 Report

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Public Health reports six new cases, four over the weekend and two today. The six newly diagnosed individuals are currently in isolation. Two previously isolated cases have recovered. No further details on how the new cases became infected or their ages are available.

A total of 12,298 tests have been reported to Tuolumne County Public Health, with 255 testing positive and 221 reported as recovered. A total of 14 inmates who have recovered are included in Tuolumne County’s number of positive cases.

Tuolumne is in the state’s Orange, Tier 3 COVID-19 risk level will be evaluated tomorrow. More about the risk categories in the state’s 4 Tier color-coded system for reopening businesses are detailed here.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 1 10/9 0 0 Amador 8 10/16 0 0 Calaveras 6 10/16 1 0 Mariposa 3 10/19 1 2 Madera 329 10/16 14 8 Merced 281 10/16 28 31 Mono 7 10/19 1 0 San Joaquin 584 10/19 9 25/4 Stanislaus 253 10/18 48 60/17 Tuolumne 16 10/19 6 0 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 3 0 Amador 249(+1) 272 15 Calaveras 310(+2) 333 17 Mariposa 73 (-1) 78 2 Madera 4,434(+5) 4,836 73 Merced 8,881(+40) 9,314 152 Mono 168(+0) 175 2 San Joaquin 20,128 (+120) 21,196 484 Stanislaus 16,648 (32) 17,292 391 Tuolumne 221(+2) 255 4

For county population and other county-level statistics view our page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site currently located at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds will be moving to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora at the end of October. The site will be open for testing beginning Tuesday, November 3. Appointments can be made for testing beginning a few days before opening day at www.lhicare.com/covidtesting.

The testing site at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds is open Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to get tested and essential workers are encouraged to get tested every two weeks.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community