Two More COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports two new cases today. There are nine active cases, one remains hospitalized and one previously isolated case has recovered. Blueprint tier information is updated weekly on Tuesdays by the State. Today’s data is from the week ending October 3rd and shows a case rate of 1.4 and test positivity rate of 0.9 Tuolumne County remains in Tier 3 Orange. There are only 10 counties out of California’s 58 total that remain Tier 1 purple. Back in August when the criteria was set there were 38 counties, including many neighboring counties who were Tier 1 purple designated as having widespread coronavirus infections. Of the surrounding counties only Madera remains purple, today Stanislaus has moved to Tier 2 red. It met the criteria for the lesser level for 3 consecutive weeks to qualify for it. More about the risk categories in the state’s 4 Tier color-coded system for reopening businesses is detailed here.

A total of 12,094 tests have been reported to Tuolumne County Public Health, with 242 testing positive and 215 reported as recovered. A total of 14 inmates who have recovered are included in Tuolumne County’s number of positive cases.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 1 10/12 0 0 Amador 9 10/12 2 1 Calaveras 8 10/9 6 0 Mariposa 1 10/12 0 0 Madera 368 10/12 9 8 Merced 304 10/12 30 32 Mono 8 10/13 1 0 San Joaquin 721 10/12 43 22/6 Stanislaus 244 10/12 49 54/19 Tuolumne 8 10/12 3 1 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 3 0 Amador 245(+1) 269 15 Calaveras 306(+6) 330 16 Mariposa 74 (+0) 77 2 Madera 4,347(+43) 4,786 71 Merced 8,809(+87) 9,265 152 Mono 165(+0) 173 2 San Joaquin 19,607 (+142) 20,946 476 Stanislaus 16,484 (91) 17,087 387 Tuolumne 214(+1) 240 4

For county population and other county-level statistics view our page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site currently located at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds will be moving to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora at the end of October. The site will be open for testing beginning Tuesday, November 3. Appointments can be made for testing beginning a few days before opening day at www.lhicare.com/covidtesting.

The testing site at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds is open Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to get tested and essential workers are encouraged to get tested every two weeks.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community