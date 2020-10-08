Tuolumne County Adds One New COVID-19 To Its Tally

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County has one new case to report. The individual is in isolation. In addition, one previously isolated case has recovered, and the hospitalized case has been discharged to isolation at a care facility.

Currently, there are 235 cases made up of 221 county residents and 14 inmates. A total of 11,889 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county which has five active cases, 212 have recovered and four deaths are linked to the virus. The county remains on the orange/tier 3 risk level on the state’s color-coded system for the reopening of businesses.

For county population and other county-level statistics view our page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested and essential workers are encouraged to get tested every two weeks. The testing site will be moved to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds November 3.

Testing is recommended immediately for anyone who is symptomatic, after five days of traveling outside the area, and periodically for people who have regular contact with the public.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community