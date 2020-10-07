Five Active COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Public Health reports the county has one new case today and the person is in isolation. One COVID-19 positive person is hospitalized. No further details on the ages of coronavirus cases are available. A total of 11,869 tests have been reported to Tuolumne County Public Health, with 234 testing positive. A total of 14 inmates are included in Tuolumne County’s number of positive cases. There are no active cases in custody according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s information for the Sierra Conservation Center.

Tuolumne is in the state’s Orange, Tier 3 COVID-19 risk level. More about the risk categories in the state’s 4 Tier color-coded system for reopening businesses is detailed here.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 1 10/6 1 0 Amador 8 10/6 5 0 Calaveras 9 10/6 2 0 Mariposa 1 10/7 0 0 Madera 449 10/6 18 7 Merced 299 10/6 9 38 Mono 4 10/6 1 0 San Joaquin 794 10/7 48 26/11 Stanislaus 184 10/6 8 45/17 Tuolumne 5 10/7 0 1 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 3 0 Amador 241(+1) 264 15 Calaveras 300(+0) 324 14 Mariposa 74 (+0) 77 2 Madera 4,199(+8) 4,718 70 Merced 8,642(+8) 9,081 148 Mono 165(+5) 169 2 San Joaquin 19,512(+58) 20,779 473 Stanislaus 16,206 (34) 16,767 377 Tuolumne 211(+0) 234 4

For county population and other county-level statistics view our page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested and essential workers are encouraged to get tested every two weeks. The testing site will be moved to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds November 3.

Testing is recommended immediately for anyone who is symptomatic, after five days of traveling outside the area, and periodically for people who have regular contact with the public.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community