Tuolumne County COVID-19 Report: No New Cases

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Public Health reports the county has no new cases today. One of the new cases is hospitalized for a non-COVID-19 related condition.

Tuolumne remains in the state’s Orange, Tier 3 COVID-19 risk level, the blueprint tier information is updated weekly on Tuesdays by the State. The Tuolumne County Public Health officials say today’s data is from the week ending September 26th noting there appears to be a lag in the State data reporting from that time period and we are working with them to clarify.” More about the risk categories in the state’s 4 Tier color-coded system for reopening businesses is detailed here.

Public Health notes there is a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic this Wednesday, October 7 at the Groveland Library/Youth Center from Noon-4:00 pm, a map and details are here.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 1 10/6 1 0 Amador 9 10/5 5 0 Calaveras 9 10/6 5 0 Mariposa 0 10/6 0 0 Madera 449 10/6 12 4 Merced 299 10/6 9 38 Mono 4 10/6 1 0 San Joaquin 805 10/6 162 30/142 Stanislaus 213 10/5 22 53/21 Tuolumne 4 10/6 0 0 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 3 0 Amador 240(+2) 264 15 Calaveras 306(+6) 329 14 Mariposa 74 (+1) 76 2 Madera 4,199(+8) 4,718 70 Merced 8,642(+8) 9,090 149 Mono 165(+5) 169 2 San Joaquin 19,454(+55) 20,731 472 Stanislaus 16,172 (28) 16,759 374 Tuolumne 211(+0) 233 4

For county population and other county-level statistics view our page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested and essential workers are encouraged to get tested every two weeks. The testing site will be moved to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds November 3.

Testing is recommended immediately for anyone who is symptomatic, after five days of traveling outside the area, and periodically for people who have regular contact with the public.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community

Interim Tuolumne County Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko, has issued two updated local Health Officer Orders. The lodging order imposes new requirements on lodging facilities for cleaning employees to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) when cleaning rooms within Tuolumne County. Read the order here. The Health Officer Order related to areas not including lodging related to the COVID-19 Pandemic can be read here.