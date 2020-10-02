One New Case Of COVID-19 Reported in Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – One new positive case of coronavirus has been confirmed by Tuolumne County Health Officials.

Another case that was previously in isolation has recovered. Currently, there are two active cases in the county. There is a total of 230 cases including 216 community cases and 14 Sierra Conservation Center. So far, 11,645 tests have been administered in the county, 210 cases have recovered and there are four deaths related to COVID-19.

The county remains in Tier 3, which is orange or “Moderate” risk on the state’s 4 Tier color-coded system for reopening businesses. Its case rate is 1.90 and the positivity rate is 1.10 percent.

For county population and other county-level statistics view our page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information. As detailed here, the state testing site which Tuolummne County shares with Calaveras County will be moving to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora beginning in November. Tuolumne County health officials anticipate the move will happen November 1-2 with a start date for appointments and testing on November 3rd. Days and hours of operation are not planned to change: Tuesday-Saturday 7 A.M. to 7 P.M.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested and essential workers are encouraged to get tested every two weeks.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community

Interim Tuolumne County Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko, has issued two updated local Health Officer Orders. The lodging order imposes new requirements on lodging facilities for cleaning employees to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) when cleaning rooms within Tuolumne County. Read the order here. The Health Officer Order related to areas not including lodging related to the COVID-19 Pandemic can be read here.