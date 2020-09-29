No New Tuolumne County COVID-19 Cases For 6th Day, Regional Update

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tuolumne County’s Tuesday report. One active COVID-19 Case remains hospitalized. The Health Department notes, “As we have seen a decline in cases over the past week, we continue to thank the public for their efforts to protect themselves and those around them from COVID-19. Wearing a face covering, physical distancing, washing your hands, and avoiding gathering with others outside of your household will continue to play a vital part in reducing cases in our community, especially as we enter the cold and flu season.”

The state testing site which Tuolummne County shares with Calaveras County will be moving to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora beginning in November. Tuolumne County health officials anticipate the move will happen November 1-2 with a start date for appointments and testing on November 3rd. Days and hours of operation are not planned to change: Tuesday-Saturday 7 A.M. to 7 P.M.

The total number of cases in the county are 227 made up of 213 residents and 14 Sierra Conservation Center inmates. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s COVID-19 Tracking report has no active cases in custody at the Sierra Conservation Center. A total of 11,533 tests have been done and 208 (non-inmates) are listed as recovered. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

The state has updated its county data and three local counties qualified for a less restrictive Tier; Calaveras, Amador and San Joaquin. To move forward, a county must meet a lower tier’s criteria for three consecutive weeks. Tuolumne is a moderate-risk county for COVID-19 in Tier 3, Orange along with Calaveras and Amador who moved down from Red. Orange Tier level counties including Calaveras and Amador may open their schools to students. San Joaquin was in the most restrictive to businesses being open Purple Tier but is now Red and Stanislaus remains Purple, students are distance learning. If a county’s metrics worsen for two consecutive weeks, it will be assigned a more restrictive tier. Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 Data reported to the state is from the week ending September 19th with a Case Rate at 1.9 and a Test Positivity Rate at 1.1%. To qualify for the Yellow Tier the Case Rate must be under 1.0 and the positivity rate must be under 2%. Tuolumne qualifies for an adjustment allowance related to its lower population. More details are here.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 0 9/29 0 0 Amador 10 9/28 3 0 Calaveras 8 9/29 5 0 Mariposa 1 9/29 1 0 Madera 503 9/29 18 8 Merced 352 9/29 22 44 Mono 4 9/29 0 0 San Joaquin 760 9/29 112 35/14 Stanislaus 239 9/29 25 54/21 Tuolumne 1 9/29 0 1 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 2 0 Amador 232(+2) 257 15 Calaveras 300(+5) 322 14 Mariposa 73 (+0) 76 2 Madera 3,989(+12) 4,557 65 Merced 8,466(+23) 8,961 143 Mono 160(+0) 166 2 San Joaquin 19,106 (+61) 20,357 447 Stanislaus 15,901 (42) 16,496 356 Tuolumne 208(+0) 227 4

For county population and other county-level statistics view our page here.

Tuolumne remains in the state’s Orange Tier 3, COVID-19 risk level. More about the risk categories in the state’s 4 Tier color-coded system for reopening businesses is detailed here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested and essential workers are encouraged to get tested every two weeks.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community

Interim Tuolumne County Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko, has issued two updated local Health Officer Orders. The lodging order imposes new requirements on lodging facilities for cleaning employees to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) when cleaning rooms within Tuolumne County. Read the order here. The Health Officer Order related to areas not including lodging related to the COVID-19 Pandemic can be read here.