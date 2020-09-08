Sadly, Tuolumne County Records A Third Death Linked To COVID-19.

ultrastructural morphology exhibited by corona viruses View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Health Officials are reporting another death of a resident that tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the county’s total deaths linked to coronavirus to three. Public Health officials share the deceased is a male in his 70s who was being hospitalized. They add that he had “no apparent contributing underlying health conditions.”

Over the weekend, nine new positive coronavirus cases were identified, including three on Saturday, four on Monday, and two today (Tuesday). Of the current cases, there are three individuals in isolation, one person is hospitalized, and five have recovered. Additionally, five other individuals that were in isolation have since recovered.

As reported previously, any Sierra Conservation Center inmates that test positive for COVID-19 are not added to the county’s numbers. However, staff that lives in the county will be figured into the total number of cases. The county’s total number of cases is 196 with six active and 187 recovered.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 0 9/3 0 0 Amador 8 9/8 2 2 Calaveras 41 9/1 21 2 Mariposa 2 9/8 0 1 Madera 370 9/8 14 15 Merced 849 9/4 75 84 Mono 1 9/8 0 0 San Joaquin 859 9/8 105 87/29 Stanislaus 765 9/7 420 142/38 Tuolumne 6 9/8 9 1 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 2 0 Amador 216(+4) 239 15 Calaveras 214(+5) 257 2 Mariposa 70 (1) 74 2 Madera 3,597(+93) 4,025 58 Merced 7,308(+94) 8,277 120 Mono 159(+0) 162 2 San Joaquin 16,968(+476) 18,204 377 Stanislaus 14,409 (+555) 15,441 290 Tuolumne 187(+10) 196 3

In alignment with the new State Health Officer Order, Dr. Liza Ortiz, Interim Tuolumne County Health Officer has issued an updated Local Health Officer Order here. This site provides more detailed information on the criteria used to determine the tier into which a county is placed and how counties can move from one tier to another.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested stating; “Local COVID-19 testing sites have been processing and reporting their results more expediently lately.”

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community