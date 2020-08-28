Two New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County, Update On Prison Outbreak

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – There are two new positive coronavirus cases involving residents of Tuolumne County and both are staff at the prison.

Both individuals are in isolation. Public Health officials detail that one previously isolated case has recovered. They add that one hospitalized individual has been reassigned to another jurisdiction as part of that county’s outbreak investigation.

On Wednesday, health officials informed that nine inmates at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) had tested positive, as reported here. They have since been removed from the county’s case tally. That is due to the California Department of Public Health no longer including prison inmate cases in case rates for data monitoring purposes, according to county health officials. Additionally, those numbers will not be reflected in the daily case count. However, they add that this does not apply to SCC staff who are Tuolumne County residents, like those reported today.

Known Tuolumne tests: 9,633, positive 181 (93 females and 88 males), none hospitalized, active cases 11, total recovered 168.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested stating; “Local COVID-19 testing sites have been processing and reporting their results more expediently lately.”

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face-covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community

