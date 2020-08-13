One New COVID-19 Case In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports one new Tuolumne County resident has been identified with coronavirus today and they are in isolation. Four previously isolating COVID-19 positive individuals have recovered, one remains hospitalized.

California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is continuing to work with local health jurisdictions to identify and resolve any remaining data gaps due to the reporting malfunction. The state had previously reported they would halt the county data monitoring process. However, in order to consistently reflect the data and how the disease is impacting communities, as local health departments work with the state to complete the processing of backlogged cases, the state plans to retroactively apply the data and update the county data monitoring list for each day. Due to the state lab reporting system challenges, Tuolumne County Public Health is temporarily not reporting case rate data. They will update and begin reporting that part of the data again as soon as possible.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

Known Tuolumne tests: 8,641, positive 160 (83 females and 77 males), hospitalized 1, active cases 3, total recovered 155.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 0 8/10 0 0 Amador 48 8/12 3 6 Calaveras 29 8/11 14 3 Mariposa 3 8/13 1 1 Madera 763 8/13 94 19 Merced 2,499 8/13 337 92 Mono 35 8/13 0 0 San Joaquin 1,230 8/13 250 155/50 Stanislaus 1,172 8/12 737 186/50 Tuolumne 3 8/13 1 1 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 2 0 Amador 140 (+3) 198 10 Calaveras 131(+25) 161 1 Mariposa 58 (+0) 63 2 Madera 2,-44(+75) 2,853 46 Merced 3,973(+141) 6,561 89 Mono 89 (+0) 160 1 San Joaquin 12,801 (+320) 14,276 245 Stanislaus 10,238(+285) 11,592 182 Tuolumne 155 (+4) 160 2

Tuolumne County Public Health Updates

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are strongly recommended as walk-ins are extremely limited. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian).

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community