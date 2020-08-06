Three New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne, State Data Still Delayed

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports three new Tuolumne County residents have been identified with coronavirus today. Two of the three have recovered and one remains in isolation. A delay in data reporting with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is still impacting the county’s access to laboratory results and the county’s ability to report to the state. Counties have not been added or taken off the watch list due to issues as detailed here.

Tuolumne Public Health requests, “If you are a Tuolumne County resident and have received a positive COVID-19 test result, and you have not heard from Public Health, please self-isolate and call us right away at (209) 533-7440.” They also recommend visiting www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information. CDPH says they have a team from the Department of Technology assessing computer code issues, they are engaging local public health officers to ensure they have the necessary information and have instructed all laboratories in California to manually report all positive cases to the local public health departments.

Five previously known COVID-19 positive Tuolumne residents have been moved from isolation to recovered, one hospitalized individual is listed as recovered. Known Tuolumne tests: 8,126, positive 147 (74 females and 73 males), hospitalized 2, active cases 5, total recovered 140.

Daily COVID-19 Cases (undercount due to delays)

County

Active Date New Today Hospital/ICU Alpine 0 8/4 0 0 Amador 59 8/5 19 9 Calaveras 29 8/4 11 0 Mariposa 2 8/6 0 0 Madera* 1,001 8/6 59 36 Merced* 1,732 8/6 95 80 Mono* 50 8/6 5 0 San Joaquin* 814 8/6 85 206/65 Stanislaus* 574 8/6 49 164/59 Tuolumne* 5 8/6 3 2 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increased by) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2(+0) 2 0 Amador 97(+5) 156 0 Calaveras 106(+10) 136 1 Mariposa 55(+1) 59 2 Madera* 1,230(+34) 2,267 36 Merced* 3,061(+127) 4,855 62 Mono* 89(+0) 152 1 San Joaquin* 11,113(+98) 12,119 192 Stanislaus* 8,683(+111) 9,408 151 Tuolumne* 140(+8) 147 2

Tuolumne County Public Health Updates

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are strongly recommended as walk-ins are extremely limited. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian).

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community