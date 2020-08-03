Three New COVID-19 Cases in Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports three new Tuolumne County residents have been identified with coronavirus, they are isolating. Public Health learned about two of the three new cases Sunday, August 2. One individual is no longer in isolation and is listed as recovered. Known Tuolumne tests: 8,021, positive 144 (73 females and 71 males), hospitalized 3, active cases 20, total recovered 122.

Tuolumne Public Health says it was notified today that the state’s reporting system continues to experience delays in receiving and reporting electronic lab reports, and the state is urgently working to resolve the issue. Once the issue is resolved, the case rate calculations may change.

Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools reported all Tuolumne schools will be doing distance learning as detailed here.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/ICU Alpine 0 7/27 0 0 Amador 51 8/3 9 10 Calaveras 28 7/31 17 1 Mariposa 8 8/3 0 1 Madera* 931 8/3 33 34 Merced* 1,728 8/3 137 84 Mono* 59 8/3 4 1 San Joaquin* 990 8/3 402 197/65 Stanislaus* 1,042 8/2 160 216/55 Tuolumne* 20 8/3 3 3 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (new) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2(+1) 2 0 Amador 84(+10) 135 0 Calaveras 96(+16) 125 1 Mariposa 47(+2) 57 2 Madera* 1,112(56) 2,075 32 Merced* 2,644(+291) 4,422 50 Mono* 84(+7) 144 1 San Joaquin* 10,715(+543) 11,885 180 Stanislaus* 8,067(+325) 9,221 112 Tuolumne* 122(+1) 144 2

Tuolumne County Public Health Updates

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are strongly recommended as walk-ins are extremely limited. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian).

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community