Roadwork On Several Local Highways An Roads This Week

Caltrans has work scheduled this week that will delay travel in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties and as detailed here flaggers will be in place for the next three weeks while county guardrail work is done on seven roadways. The roads impacted are O’Byrnes Ferry Road, Old Priest Grade, Rawhide Road, Parrotts Ferry Road, Little Fuller Road, Twain Harte Drive, and Dodge Ridge Road. Expect ten-minute delays.

At the Stanislaus River Bridge on Highway 108, there will be intermittent one-way traffic control for bridgework. That work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 7 PM.



On Highway 108 at Peaceful Oak Road, bridgework will intermittently limit traffic to one-way. The work will also be at night from 8 PM to 6 AM.

Utility work on Highway 4 between Lashkoff Place and Moran Road will limit traffic to one-way and delay traffic ten minutes. The work is scheduled between 6 AM and 6 PM Monday through Friday. From the Stanislaus/Calaveras County Line on Highway 4 to Vallecito Road pavement road striping will close one of the two lanes. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 9:30 AM to 4 PM.



On Highways 26 in Calaveras at Vista Del Lago Drive the left and right shoulder will be closed for shoulder work on Wednesday and Thursday. The work is scheduled from 7 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 49 at Bear Valley Road to Highway 120 the right and left shoulder will be closed for drainage work from 6:30 AM to 1PM Monday through Friday.

On Highway 49 from Columbia Way to Shaws Flat Road, one lane and the left and right shoulder of the road will be closed for utility work.

On Highway 120 paving work from Ferretti Road to the West Yosemite Park Boundary limit traffic to one-way Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 6 PM.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.