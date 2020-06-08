Roadwork On Several Local Highways An Roads This Week

Slope work on HWY 108 up by Beardsley View Photo

Caltrans has work scheduled this week that will delay travel in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties and as detailed here flaggers will be in place for the next three weeks while county guardrail work is done on seven roadways. The roads impacted are O’Byrnes Ferry Road, Old Priest Grade, Rawhide Road, Parrotts Ferry Road, Little Fuller Road, Twain Harte Drive, and Dodge Ridge Road. Expect ten-minute delays.

On the Highway in Sonora at Woods Creek expect intermittent one-way traffic control for bridgework. The night work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 PM to 6 AM.

On Highway 108 from Herring Creek Road to Beardsley Reservoir Road, there will be one-way traffic control for slope repair and clearing. The work is scheduled between 7 AM to 7 PM Monday through Saturday. Beyond that at the Stanislaus River Bridge, there will be more intermittent one-way traffic control for bridgework. That work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 7 PM.



On Highway 108 at Peaceful Oak Road, bridgework will intermittently limit traffic to one-way. The work will also be at night from 8 PM to 6 AM.

Utility work on Highway 4 between Lashkoff Place and Moran Road will limit traffic to one-way and delay traffic ten minutes. The work is scheduled between 6 AM and 6 PM Monday through Friday. From the Stanislaus/Calaveras County Line on Highway 4 to Highway 49 pavement marker replacement will close on of the two lanes. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 9:30 AM to 4 PM. Also on Highway 4 from Avery to Rancho Paradiso one-way traffic control will allow for shoulder work all week from 8 AM to 3 PM.



On Highway 49 from Columbia Way to Shaws Flat Road, one lane and the left and right shoulder of the road will be closed for utility work.

On Highway 120 paving work from Ferretti Road to the West Yosemite Park Boundary limit traffic to one-way Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 6 PM.

On Highway 120 from the South Fork Tuolumne Bridge to Yosemite Lakes Drive one-way traffic control for drainage work will delay traffic for ten minutes. The work is Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 6 PM. On Highway 120 from Moccasin Creek Bridge to Groveland Creek Bridge one-way traffic control for road grinding will delay traffic for ten-minutes. The work is from Monday to Friday from 7 AM to 2 PM.



These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.