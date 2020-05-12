Mostly cloudy
Przybyla Provides Latest On Businesses Assistance

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County’s Director of Innovation and Business Assistance has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog about the local response to help businesses.

It’s entitled “Five Things To Know.”

Topics include the Paycheck Protection Program, protocols developed for reopening businesses and a new business survey.

He also previews the weekly business webinar scheduled for 6pm on Wednesday. You can find the blog by clicking here.

