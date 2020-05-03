Roadwork on Highway 4, 49, 108 And 120

Slope work on HWY 108 up by Beardsley View Photo

As noted here Caltrans construction operations will continue modified operations amidst the coronavirus situation that will delay travel in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

Utility work on Highway 4 between Laskoff Place and Moran Road will limit traffic to one lane and delay traffic ten minutes. The work is scheduled between 6 AM and 6 PM Monday through Friday.

On Highway 4 from the Calaveras/Amador county line to Highway 88 road crack sealing will close one of the two lanes. The work is scheduled from Monday to Friday from 8 AM to 3 PM.

On Highway 49 Monday through Friday at Jackass Gulch Bridge be aware of drainage work that limits traffic to one-way. The work is Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 3 PM.

On Highway 49 from Highway 26 to Highway 12 Monday through Friday shoulder work will limit traffic to one way. The work is scheduled between 8:30 AM and 3 PM.

On Highway 49 from Bear Valley Road to Highway 120 both the left and right shoulders will be closed for drainage work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 3 PM.

On Highway 108 from Herring Creek Road to Beardsley Reservoir Road, there will be one-way traffic control for slope repair and clearing. The work is scheduled between 7 AM to 7 PM Monday through Saturday.

On Highway 120 road grinding operations from Ferretti Road to the Yosemite National Park Boundry will limit traffic to one-way. The work is planned Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 6 PM Monday through Friday.



These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.