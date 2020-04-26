Roadwork on Highway 4, 49, 108 And 120

Slope work on HWY 108 up by Beardsley View Photo

As noted here Caltrans construction operations will continue modified operations amidst the coronavirus situation. Construction and maintenance projects vital to a fully functioning transportation system are currently moving forward.

Caltrans has work scheduled this week that will delay travel in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

Utility work on Highway 4 between Live Oak Drive and Douglas Flat/Main Street will limit traffic to one lane and may delay travelers for ten minutes. The work is scheduled between the hours of 7 AM and 5 PM Monday through Friday.

Utility work on Highway 4 between Laskoff Place and Lower Moran Road will limit traffic to one lane and delay traffic for ten minutes. The work is scheduled between the hours of 6 AM and 6 PM Monday through Friday.

On Highway 4 from the Stanislaus/Calaveras county line to the Copperopolis area road striping will close one of the two lanes. The work is striping is from Hoods Creek to Highway 49 Wednesday and Thursday from 9:30 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 49 Monday through Friday at Jackass Gulch Bridge be aware of drainage work that limit traffic to one-way. The work is Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 49 Tuesday through Wednesday from the South of Moccasin Creek Crossing to Moccasin Creek be aware of utility work that will close the left and right shoulder. The work is scheduled between 7:30 AM and 3 PM.

On Highway 108 from Herring Creek Road to Beardsley Reservoir Road, there will be one-way traffic control for slope repair and clearing. The work is scheduled between 7 AM to 7 PM Monday through Saturday.

On Highway 120 road grinding operations from Ferretti Road to the Yosemite National Park Boundry will limit traffic to one-way. The work is planned Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 6 PM Monday through Friday.



These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.