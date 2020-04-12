Highway 108, 49 and 120 Roadwork

Traffic Delays On James E. Roberts Bridge View Photo

As noted here Caltrans construction operations will continue modified operations amidst the coronavirus situation. Construction and maintenance projects vital to a fully functioning transportation system are currently moving forward.

Caltrans has work scheduled this week that will delay travel in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 108 from Herring Creek Road to Beardsley Reservoir Road slope repair and clearing from Monday through Saturday will delay traffic 10 minutes. The work is scheduled between 7am and 7pm.

Utility work on Highway 4 between Laskoff Place and Lower Moran Road will limit traffic to one land and delay traffic for ten minutes. The work is scheduled between the hours of 6 AM and 6 PM Monday through Friday.

On Highway 49 from Angels Creek to Highway 12, a moving closure of one of the two lanes for pavement marker replacement may cause 5-minute delays. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 9 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 49 in Mariposa and Tuolumne Wednesday through Friday drainage work will close the left and right shoulder. The work is scheduled between 7:30 AM and 2:45 PM from Bear Valley Road to HWY 120.



On Highway 120 road striping will impact traffic. Monday through Thursday from Ferretti Road in Groveland to the Yosemite Park Boundary, a moving closure of one of the two lanes is scheduled between 7 AM to 6 PM. Wednesday through Friday, in the same area those same hours, crews will need to limit traffic to one lane for the road striping.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.